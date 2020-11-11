Kris Jenner Has A Hilariously NSFW Birthday Message For Corey Gamble

A film is well worth a thousand words but that one has a extra two cents for it!

Kris Jenner had a whole lot to celebrate now — first and foremost, boyfriend Corey Gamble‘s birthday. On Tuesday, the famed momager submitted a sweet message for the beau around Instagram, along with several photographs of the bunch.

She composed:

“Happy birthday @coreygamble!!! You’re such an extraordinary person and I am so thankful and grateful to God for putting you into my own entire life!!! Regular with you’re an experience and we have the most astonishing charming lifestyle. Thank you to be the ideal spouse, friend, confidant, therapist, adviser, traveling celebrity, and dancing spouse, and also for always being there for my children and my mother. All of us love you… thank you for looking out for us holding us all down. You make me laugh… and you’re really the life of each party. The simple fact which you may perform the breaks is epic. I love you babe!!! “

Adorable, correct? (The truth is that he could do the breaks at 40 years old is still quite amazing btw!)

However, if you have a peek at the first pic, then you might be diverted from each of those sweet words with a specific eyebrow-raising attachment…

Ch-ch-check out it:

Paradoxically, which states P***y Ability okay! Guess we all know the true key to maintaining her acrobatic guy for all the years! (And very possibly what Corey is getting for his birthday… LOLz! ) )

Kris also posted yet another tribute to this 40-year old, a movie featuring a clear dance-off involving Corey and Tristan Thompson. She tickles the clip:

“He actually is a disposition. HBD @coreygamble”

Ever so modest, Corey reacted to the birthday romance using a remark:

“We are Locked in… love u forever! Thankful . Lol Bab do not tell people that I can dance.”

Kylie Jenner also posted her momma’s guy getting his groove in her IG Stories, although Kourtney Kardashian shared a snapshot of himself and Corey using a signature cocktail,”The Gambler.”

(c) Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West gave Corey a shout on the’g, composing:

“@coreygambleHappy BirthdayYou’re always the life of their celebration!!!! I am hoping that your 40th is what you dreamed of and much more!!!!”

(c) Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Together with of the birthdays in the last couple months, you can call this KarJenner year: Kendall Jenner celebrated her November 3 birthday using a contentious Halloween costume party, although Kris herself flipped 65 years of two weeks afterwards. Meanwhile, the Corey shares a birthday Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Fantasy , that turned 4 years old. (And we could not overlook the birthday extravaganza which began the entire year, Kim’s October island escape!)

(Oh, and in case you are keeping track, yes, Kim failed flip 40 earlier Corey. Which implies Kris will be dating a guy younger than TWO of the brothers.)

We are sending birthday wishes to ALL the observing KarJenners!

[Image via Kris Jenner/Corey Gamble/Instagram.]