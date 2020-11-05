Kris Jenner claims Rob Kardashian Is performing’Really Good’ Following’KUWTK’ Yield

Kris Jenner claims Rob Kardashian Is performing’Really Good’ Later’KUWTK’ Yield

After a lengthy hiatus, Rob Kardashian lately returned Keeping Up With All The Kardashians About E!, along with his mother Kris Jenner, respectively stated he is doing great following his comeback.

Kris Jenner talked on Rob Kardashian’s return saying that he has grown as a parent following the arrival of his daughter Fantasy, currently 3. In a brand new meeting, Kris Jenner stated,

“He is so great. He’s really great. He is really wonderful.”

Kris states her only son, Rob Kardashian who shares kid Fantasy using Blac Chyna, is an excellent dad.

“His daughter, Fantasy, is amazing and he is really in love with this child. He is such a terrific father and also you never know — you’ve got children, they develop they have their children and you simply don’t understand how someone will be a parent but he is just… wow.”

Including,

“He’s awesome.”

Rob took quite a lengthy hiatus in the series after its seventh year but left an appearance in an October incident because of his sister Kim Kardashian’s birthdayas well as an April incident because of his daughter’s 3rd birthday.