Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner’place their differences aside’ to their kids

Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner have”set their differences aside” to their kids.

Kris Jenner

Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn’s friend and director, has insisted there isn’t any feud between the former number, and rather their attention is on increasing their two kids – Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

Sophia stated:”Surely they have had their problems… as some other exes have, however I find two great parents who put those differences aside to their children. And I believe this misconception is simply obsolete, you understand, I believe it’s over, there is no feud happening.”

And Sophia insists she’s near Kris also and commended her to be the”most generous offering, loving man”.

She added:”There is this misconception out there who Kris has a feud with us Caitlin or even me. I am so near Kris. I talk to Kris all the time. It is not like we are like girlfriends with drinks all of the time, however, you also know, if there is ever an issue or a query or anything I’ve had assistance with Kris are the very first telephone call. She is just like a book of knowledge. And I believe she has a whole lot of fun also socially, but that I believe that Kris is really the most generous giving, loving individual. And she is hard as nails. We are all aware that, but she’s given me such great tips about the best way best to assist with handling Caitlyn. Along with my brand, she has helped me and contributed very great ideas and relations and she is simply generous beyond belief”

As it pertains to Sophia and Caitlyn’s faith, she explains it as”parental”.

Talking on the Velvet Rope podcast,” she explained:”We’re blessed, but we are not enjoy’girlfriends’ You understand exactly what I mean? We are great friends. To me personally. Caitlyn is just like a parent body, but now we’ve got company together. Thus, you knowwe operate collectively. So it is interesting. It actually is family. That is the ideal way to explain it. It was not sexual.”