Kris Humphries Dating- Here All the Latest Updates About His Current or Past Datings!!

Kristopher Nathan Humphries (born February 6, 1985) is an American retired NBA basketball player (NBA). Throughout his NBA career, he played for the Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, and Atlanta Hawks.

Humphries was a member of the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the United States men’s national basketball team while at the University of Minnesota.

Who Is Kris Humphries’ Girlfriend?

Following his divorce from his ex-wife, Kris Humphries was said to be upset and embarrassed, with many media publications referring to him as a mere tabloid for the Kardashians and their reality show. During a business discussion. The sportsman acknowledged that the negative publicity had made him miserable.

Read more: Ashley Judd Dating Relationship status and Know About Her Dating History!

The former NBA player, on the other hand, wasted no time in moving on and was soon back on the dating scene. Kris Humphries later went out with models Khloe Tera and Myla Sinanaj after Kim.

According to sources, Kris was spotted in Miami with his new girlfriend, Instagram model Nayleen Ashley Rang, and he appeared happier than ever. Kris Humphries is known for his multiple flings and one-night encounters, so it’s unknown if his relationship with the model is serious.

In 2019, Kris Humphries announced his retirement and took a break from basketball. In 2021, the 36-year-old allegedly launched his own company and created a burger chain, which he currently owns and operates across the Midwest.

Previous Relationships of Kris Humphries

Bianka, Kamber

In 2008, Kris Humphries dated Bianka Kamber. The former couple dated for more than two years before calling it quits in 2010 to pursue their dreams.

Kamber worked as a lenitive care nurse in Toronto and was a contestant on Bachelor Canada. In addition, she won the show’s first season in 2012. Brad Smith was Kamber’s boyfriend at the time. On the other hand, the two said their goodbyes and carried on with their lives.

Myla Sinahaj, Sinahaj

Kris Humphries dated Myla Sinahaj in 2012 when he was forced to stay in a Gansevoort Hotel Park for a few days due to a game he was playing at the time, where she worked. They were together for a few months before calling it quits.

Who Is Kris Humphries Dating? Find out Here!

Sahaj falsely accused Humphries of being pregnant after they broke up, which she later denied and which helped her gain a lot of media attention.

Personal Life of Kris Humphries

Humphries began dating reality TV star Kim Kardashian in October 2010. After becoming engaged in May 2011, they married on August 20, 2011. Early in October 2011, E! aired a two-part TV special about the wedding preparations and the actual wedding, amid a “media blitz” around the event, according to The Washington Post.

On October 31, 2011, Kardashian announced that she has filed for divorce from Humphries after 72 days of marriage.

On December 1, 2011, Humphries responded to Kardashian’s petition, requesting an annulment based on fraud or a legal separation rather than the divorce Kardashian sought.

When Did Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian Tie the Knot?

Humphries became famous for his 72-day marriage to Kim.

He proposed after they had been dating for less than a year and had been engaged for 90 days.

They married on August 20, 2011, and E! aired a two-part TV special about the wedding preparations and the ceremony in early October 2011.

Things did not endure, despite the fact that it was billed as “Kim’s fantasy wedding.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kris on October 31, 2011, according to reports.

Kris responded to Kim’s petition on December 1, 2011, demanding an annulment based on fraud or a decree of legal separation rather than the proposed divorce.

The former couple agreed on a divorce settlement in April 2013, after a lengthy legal struggle, and it was finalized on June 3, 2013.

Read more: Who Is Kelly Osbourne Dating? Have a Look About Her Current Boyfriend, Dating and Love Life

What Is Kris Humphries Up To These Days?

Kris has returned to his hometown of Minnesota after being dismissed from the Philadelphia 76ers’ roster in 2018.

He is currently divorced and works in real estate and fast-food franchises.

According to a source at Us Weekly: “Kris tries to avoid the limelight as much as possible. He is content with his single status.”