Kourtney Kardashian Was’More Than Happy’ To Watch Scott Disick Input Rehab Amid COVID-19 Anxiety

Scott Disick has been made to make a difficult decision this season once the coronavirus spread throughout the nation and lockdowns struck his home place in southern California.

As you will likely recall, the 37-year-old reality TV celebrity instantly fought with the speed of shutdown lifetime, feeling trapped and trapped within his house, without the capability to travel and work in the speed to which he is used.

Shortly after the pandemic struck last spring, after that, the Flip It Just Like Disick star chosen to go into rehab to focus on”previous traumas” and prevent a stressed, stressful scenario with quarantine.

Currently, with this week’s period 19 finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashianswe get a glimpse at the way that whole unsettling situation went on camera. And as we anticipated, ” the pandemic’s quarantine needs — and also Scott’s understanding he wanted help — severely influenced infant momma Kourtney Kardashian along with the couple’s three children.

At a fresh sneak peek displaying highlights in the approaching finale, Scott may be observed stressing about the construction of this quarantine period.

At a stage he opens up into the Poosh creator of the issues he has been needing, showing he attempted and failed to escape to Malibu (under ):

“I do not knowthis entire COVID remaining in, no arrangement, it only like does not do the job for me. It is like making me feel as if I simply can not manage staying home, not functioning. Like, leasing a home in Malibu for a getaway, which turned into a overall s**t reveal with paparazzi. OKthis is not any recourse whatsoever.”

Not great!

The father of three additional laments his position in a confessional, telling the camera that he feels as though he cant receive”some solitude,” which he has”wasted all now” through the lockdown:

“I simply can not handle with nothing to do. And the fact is, I started feeling more and more nervous, a growing number of miserable. Just like, I used to gonna do anything awful when I did not figure out something or take myself from the place.”

Scary! But really clever and older of him to recognize self-destruction may be in the horizon, also…

Back in his own convo with Kourtney, the New York native shown his ultimate solution: rehabilitation.

Instead of do anything potentially detrimental to his or her loved ones, Scott instead clarified to his own co-parent his urge to seek aid:

“I move to therapy each week, but that I have no discoveries and I don’t feel glad, you understand what I believe? I simply didn’t irritate my parents either properly or give it sufficient time. I only need to be the very best man I could be for the family… I only need to know to take care of everything the ideal way.”

Amen to this ! )

After showing into this 41-year old he managed to discover a facility that”especially deals with previous traumas,” Scott was all but able to move and become healthier.

Without doubt, Kourtney gave her blessing to get its treatment, stating in her very own confessional:

“I’m caught a bit off guard, you understand, because of the very first time, Scott is not being requested to go away. He is not having an problem with drugs or alcohol and it is like, his thought. Thus, I think that it feels quite different. And I am more than pleased [to support him]. This moment I think that it’s actually bringing important work which most of us must do.”

Now that is the way you co-parent…

You are able to watch the entire thing occur in Wednesday’s KUWTK teaser clip (under ):

Super reassuring!

And just in time to wrap up things with all the summer finale on Thursday night, in 8:00 pm ET on E!

