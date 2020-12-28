Kourtney Kardashian supporters are confident star, 41, is pregnant in bikini snap

KOURTNEY Kardashian experienced fans persuaded she’s expecting thanks to her hottest bikini shoot.

The KUWTK star, 41, sparked rumors she’s expecting her fourth newborn as she posed in pink swimwear – in spite of the snaps becoming a throwback from 2018.

Kourtney confirmed off her curves in the toddler pink two-piece as she posed in the mirror and by the pool.

The Poosh founder captioned the sultry shoot: “Small Cabo daydream.”

The pics have been from a family vacation to Mexico with her a few young children – Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, six – from two several years in the past.

But that failed to halt Kourtney’s followers wanting to know if she was expecting, with 1 crafting: “Is she pregnant?”

“Pregnant or having great! You glimpse bomb,” another posted, even though a 3rd commented: “I hope which is a child in Kourt’s belly.”

Kourtney shut down the speculation, responding to just one enthusiast: “Two several years in the past, not expecting, as well many chips and guacamole.”

This is not the initially time the reality star has faced being pregnant rumors.

Before this yr, she was pressured to clap back again just after supporters claimed she appeared to have a little one bump in many images.

Kourtney wrote: “This is me when I have a handful of additional kilos on, and I really adore it.

“I have offered beginning three wonderful instances and this is the condition of my physique.”

The E! star’s child daddy Scott Disick is currently going through backlash for dating much young design, Amelia Hamlin.

In spite of their romance, he told Kourtney, “I enjoy you” in a current tribute to her.

Scott produced the admission even though sharing a sweet loved ones snap with their 3 young ones.

“Thank you @kourtneykardash for remaining the greatest infant maker in city,” The Flip It Like Disick star wrote.

“I couldn’t have questioned for a far better human being in the globe to have these wonderful kids with. I really like u and our family members far more than anything at all in the environment.”

Scott and Kourtney reunited to rejoice Reign and Mason’s joint birthday, with Scott likely spherical to his ex’s dwelling.

They dated for around 10 yrs and are now tremendous shut and co-guardian.

Scott and Amelia ended up to start with joined at Halloween but the pair were being noticed at a group supper collectively as far back again as June.

They went community with their romance previous thirty day period during a loved-up seaside stroll in Santa Barbara.

Amelia – who is the daughter of RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna – even said she’s “extremely thankful” for the father-of-three as she shared a selfie with him.