Kourtney Kardashian Rumored to Be Photoshopped Into Family members Pic

A getaway magic formula? Kourtney Kardashian may have supporters fooled with her visual appearance in the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s newest holiday break pic.

The famous bunch have been savoring high-quality family time for the duration of a Lake Tahoe trip. Kim Kardashian has shared glimpses from the winter getaway to her Instagram page, together with a glimpse at her “vegan” food and a present she received from Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

The KKW Attractiveness mogul, 40, also posted a picture to Instagram of herself alongside Kourtney, 41, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Scott Disick, Kris Jenner and the momager’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble. It was the Poosh founder’s visual appeal that drummed up pretty the stir, as supporters questioned regardless of whether she was actually there.

“Kourtney appears to be like like she’s photoshopped in this photograph and I like it 🤣 ,” a person person commented, though a 2nd lover wrote, “Kourtney possibly acquired shopped in or she’s emotion ghostly these days.”

As a 3rd specific observed that Kourtney “is the only 1 who seems to be as they have included her into” the image, a further person advised that the businesswoman looked like “a cardboard lower out.”

Although a lot of supporters were being quick to debate over Kourtney’s cameo in the shot, 1 observer argued that “half of them appear edited into the image.” Meanwhile, a further individual questioned why Kylie Jenner is “never with” the rest of the relatives.

A resource tells Us Weekly that “Kourtney was not photoshopped in,” clarifying that “it’s backlighting.”

The Photoshop rumors came not very long soon after Khloé, 36, uncovered that her title was misspelled as “Kholé” on a spouse and children Christmas card that was taken in the 1990s. “Wait!! @90sanxiety just pointed out the typo in my name,” the Great American cofounder wrote on her Instagram Tales on December 16. “So rude! The disrespect of it all lol.”

The Kardashian-Jenner relatives ordinarily celebrates the vacations with a lavish Christmas Eve social gathering. The occasion is commonly hosted by Kris, but Kourtney took over for past year’s accumulating.

Earlier this month, Khloé revealed that they would not have their substantial celebration this year because of to COVID-19 situations surging. “The Covid cases are obtaining out of management in CA. So we resolved that we’re not executing a Xmas Eve occasion this year,” she tweeted to a enthusiast on December 6. “It’s the initially time we will not be possessing a Christmas Eve celebration considering the fact that 1978. I believe that. Well being and safety initial though! Having this pandemic severely is a will have to.”

