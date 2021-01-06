Kourtney Kardashian Posts Racy Lingerie Selfie: Is She Attempting to Tempt Scott Disick?

You would be hard-pressed to discover a pair of movie star exes with a stranger dynamic than Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

Remember when Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin talked about “conscious uncoupling”?

Scott and Kourtney have taken that thought to odd new heights, and from an outsider’s perspective, the entire thing can be a very little perplexing.

As significantly as we can inform Scott and Kourtney broke up for superior back again in 2015.

In the several years since, their partnership has gone through many, a lot of adjustments.

For a when they were hostile toward each and every other, but for the most part, they have been pleasant … occasionally incredibly welcoming.

Certainly, the rumors of Scott and Kourtney hooking up over the many years appear to be correct, but it will not glance as although their reconciliations have ever progressed further than the “buddies with rewards” stage.

It appears that when they are each solitary, they obtain their way back again to one particular another’s beds, but when just one or the two of them is in a marriage, they go back to platonically co-parenting.

And what does all of this have to do with Kourtney’s most up-to-date lingerie selfie?

Effectively, possibly practically nothing … but maybe anything.

If you follow her on Instagram, you know that revealing lingerie selfies are rather prevalent on Kourtney’s website page.

But her most recent photograph session is racy even by Kardashian specifications.

She even integrated an extremely-closeup of her cleavage, just in case any individual skipped the vibe she was likely for in this article.

The timing of this provocative display was not lost on admirers, quite a few of whom advised that Kourtney might be placing on a demonstrate for Scott’s sake.

Sure, as you’ve likely listened to by now, Scott is dating Amelia Hamlin.

It really is a strange problem for a number of causes, not the least of which is that Scott is 37, and Amelia is 19.

Amelia insists it’s not creepy that she’s dating Scott, and she regularly lashes out at trolls who suggest usually.

But the consensus stays that it’s a minimal bit creepy.

Introducing to the creepiness is the reality Amelia is the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hillls star Lisa Rinna, which usually means she belongs to the exact social circle as the Kar-Jenner women.

So it can be not really hard to see why Kourtney may be a little weirded out by the condition.

And she could be resorting to some of her outdated methods in order to regain command.

It really is not unheard of for Kourtney to demonstrate Scott what he is missing by publishing a risque selfie or two.

And this time all over she may well be especially keen to remind equally her ex and the environment of her simple hotness.

Kourtney is a 41-year-old mom who’s birthed three of Scott’s little ones.

As self-assured as she is, she have to be at least mildly irritated at the strategy of her toddler daddy publicly chasing soon after literal freakin’ reenagers.

Truthfully, at the finish of the day we have no way of figuring out if Scott was on Kourtney’s brain when she posted this pic.

But we hope that he noticed them — and that she’ll be on his thoughts for very some time.

