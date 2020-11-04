Kourtney Kardashian Faces Backlash For Spreading Mask Conspiracy Theory

It appears like the Kardashian/Jenner sisters are not catching a break. After both Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner were criticized for birthday parties at the middle of a towering COVID-19 spike, respectively Kourtney Kardashian has become the subject of scrutiny for submitting on a mask conspiracy concept.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, the eldest of those Kardashian sisters, shot to her Instagram tales to place the contentious announcement,

“People Blue Masks Mandated at grocery shops & planes are manufactured from PTFE, also a carcinogen made from artificial sweeteners”

The article continued ,

“Based on Cancer.Org it raises the possibility of liver, kidney testicle, liver, liver & breast cancers esophageal disorders, thyroid disorder, preeclampsia and higher cholesterol. High exposure may lead to influenza-like symptoms and symptoms in the lungs, resulting in suffocation.”

However, the claim has been closed down from Dr. William Cance, chief scientific and medical officer of the ACS. He also told the New York Post,

“There is not any proof to confirm the claim that the existence of PTFE at a mask induces cancer”

He added,

“As a surgical oncologist, I, together with thousands of coworkers at the health-care livelihood, happen to be wearing masks for a long time to safeguard patients in the spread of diseases.”

The large profile household, using a joint multi countless followers, have been really powerful in their own articles –Kourtney alone contains 102 million followers.

She confronted a great deal of backlash on Twitter, especially for supposedly spreading unfounded concepts to so lots of folks. Read their comments below.

