Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Connection Timeline

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been as a result of the ringer. When the previous couple achieved at a get together thrown by Ladies Long gone Wild creator Joe Francis in Mexico in 2006, they had no notion that their lives would never be the exact same.

They took Us on their journey as they broke up, received back again alongside one another, welcomed not one particular, not two, but 3 toddlers with each other and acquired how to be in each individual other’s lives — even if it was not as a pair.

Although they in the end produced the selection to split for fantastic in 2015, discovering a number of other partners given that (Disick notably dated Sofia Richie on-and-off from 2017 to 2020), Kardashian and Disick managed to parlay their previous romance into a productive coparenting partnership to the benefit of their a few shared children, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Scroll by to relive every phase of the former pair’s extended (and at times tumultuous!) romance, for better or worse.