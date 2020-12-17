Kountz lifts N. Colorado about Denver 83-75

DENVER (AP) — Daylen Kountz experienced a job-significant 26 factors as Northern Colorado topped Denver 83-75 on Wednesday night time. Bodie Hume and Matt Johnson II additional 21 points every for the Bears.

Kountz shot 12 for 14 from the no cost-throw line. He included six rebounds. Hume also had 9 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Jase Townsend scored a occupation-significant 33 details for the Pioneers (1-4), whose shedding streak reached 4 games. Robert Jones added 15 points. Frank Ryder experienced 10 details.

Northern Colorado (3-1) hit 10 3-ideas and manufactured 27 of 37 from the free of charge-throw line.

Denver was termed for 28 individual fouls and three Pioneers starters — Jones, Taelyr Gatlin and Tristan Green — fouled out.

