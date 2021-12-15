This Tuesday, we discover from the Japanese publisher Shueisha of the announcement of an anime adaptation of the light novel Koukyuu no Karasu (The Raven in the Inner Palace). For the occasion, a video announcement was released! More details will be available soon.

This anime is based on the eponymous light novel, written by Shirakawa Kouko and drawn by Ayuko, which was published by Shueisha in April 2018. To date, the title has 6 bound volumes, with around 900,000 copies in circulation.

Koukyuu no Karasu anime announced

The plot revolves on Emperor Koushun’s secret concubine.

She is known as “The Queen of Crows,” and she resides in the depths of the inner palace, where she is the source of many rumours.

Indeed, the few people who have seen her cannot agree on her physical appearance. Some mention a lady of elderly age, while others claim to have seen a lovely young lady.

The fact is that she is a magician who can fulfil almost any request. There’s nothing she can’t do, whether it’s casting a death spell or locating missing objects.

Koushun is coming to pay him a visit one day, and he has an important request for him.

However, he is unaware that his plea is going to dramatically alter the course of history.

This anime is adapted from the eponymous light novel by Shirakawa Kouku and Ayuko.

Genre : Drama, Supernatural, Fantasy

: Drama, Supernatural, Fantasy Release date : coming soon

Do share your thoughts on the upcoming Koukyuu no Karasu anime in the comment section below.