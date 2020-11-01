Korn bassist Fieldy’s group Stillwell discuss video for’Could have Sworn’

Stillwell have shared a movie for brand new tune’Could have Sworn’ — it is possible to view it under.

Created up of Korn bassist Reginald”Fieldy” Arvizu, vocalist/guitarist Anthony”Q-Unique” Quiles and P.O.D. drummer Noah”Wuv” Bernardo, Stillwell published their third record,’Supernatural Miracle’, in September.

Inspired by the passing of one of their group’s relatives, Fieldy clarified how’May’ve Sworn’ was.

“Q dropped his brother a while before, and it is all about that feeling that if you could have sworn you have seen your missing loved one there or here,” he informed Alternative Press. “It is more of a party of his own life than a gloomy one. It is not a sad song since it is a sense countless people are able to relate to.

“Occasionally you seem through a bunch and think,’Can I view them’ Even if it is not only speaking about loved ones who have expired, right now it is also about our stone scene right now. Because that is our loved ones, also we do not get to see these anymore.”

You are able to listen to’Could Have Sworn’ under:

Discussing about the new record, Fieldy added:”We’re on a trip of attempting to determine what we wanted to perform, to locate ourselves. We did not need to seem anything like Korn since I did not need to select the integrity off from my own band. We wanted to put out something that was completely different because all of us hear different songs.

“We moved in the path of those rings we listened to and affected usfrom Stone Temple Pilots into Jane’s Addiction, Foo Fighters into Oasis. After we found exactly what we were actually searching to get it gave us a better route to a more consistent record than’Raise It Up’. We discovered the missing link was that the rebound as well as the swing of an enjoyable tune.”

Back in July, Korn shared with a pay of Charlie Daniels’ 1979 classic’The Devil Went Down to Georgia’. The track has been made available only on the band’s Bandcamp webpage, with all profits going towards charitable organisation, Awakening Youth.

“We are very excited to provide our pay of this late, great Charlie Daniels’ notorious trail,’The Devil Went Down to Georgia’,” Korn wrote in an announcement on Bandcamp.

“Charlie left a musical heritage that goes beyond only 1 genreand we would like to honor his ability and sway with our very own rendition of the song”