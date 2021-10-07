Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 2 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Based on the manga of the same name, Komi Can’t Communicate is an ongoing anime series currently on its 1st season. It follows the story of Tadano and his efforts to make his best Komi overcome her communication disorder.

Tadano is an extremely average guy while Komi is the most popular girl in the school. However, most people don’t know about her communication disorder and Tadano is the first one to notice. He immediately becomes friends with her and helps her achieve her goal of making 100 friends. Let’s talk about Komi Can’t Communicate episode 2 spoilers, release date, and time.

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 1 Recap

In Komi can’t communicate episode 1 recap, it’s Tadano’s first day at Itai High School. Tadano is a pretty ordinary-looking and average guy and he doesn’t want to stand out from the rest. In the locker section, he stumbles across Komi who ignores him.

First Day

On the first day, Tadano learns that his seat is right beside Komi which frustrates some of the other students. The teacher asks students to introduce themselves. Agari is the first one to introduce herself and after her, it’s Komi’s turn.

Komi doesn’t say anything and fashionably goes to the writing board and writes her name. During the break, Tadano and Komi are alone in the class and he witnesses Komi making cat noise which embarrasses her. He asks if Komi can’t communicate.

Goal: Make 100 Friends

Tadano asks her to communicate using the blackboard. Komi then starts writing what she wants to say on it. She begins filling the board with lots of sentences and asks him to eat lunch together. Tadano too starts writing on the blackboard.

He asks what her goal is and she reveals that she wants to make 100 friends. Tadano says he will help her achieve this goal. However, he does not know that at Itai high there are students with different kinds of personalities.

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 2 Spoilers

In Komi Can’t Communicate episode 2 spoilers, Tadano and Komi walk in the hallway, and the former notices that Komi’s presence is sparkly. He asks her to try to say “Let’s be friends”, however, she’s unable to utter a single word.

Tadano’s Approach

Tadano decides to ask his classmates to become friends with her instead of Komi asking herself. He first approaches Yamai who happens to be the leader of cool girls. Yamai responds with intimidation which scares him away.

Next, he approaches Najimi who was an old classmate of Tadano. Najimi is a social magnet and capable of befriending people pretty quickly. Komi is surprised to see this. She musters the courage to ask Najimi to become friends however, she fails. Tadano instead conveys her message but Najimi rejects her request.

Friend Number 2

Tadano tries to convince Najimi to walk with her home and she will understand Komi’s personality. Upon his request, she accepts it. While walking home, she makes many attempts to communicate but eventually gives up.

Najimi’s old friend arrives and confesses his love to her, however, she refuses. He tries to be forceful but Komi from behind tries to give him the key he dropped earlier. He thinks that Komi is warning him that if he doesn’t get away from Najimi, she will stab him with a key. the guy runs away, and seeing Komi’s performance, Najimi agrees to become her friend.

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 2 Watch Online

Komi Can’t Communicate episode 2 is available to watch online on Netflix. You can subscribe to the platform and start streaming the episodes.

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 2 Release Date and Time

Here is Komi Can’t Communicate episode 2 release date and time.

Japan – 00:00 AM, October 10th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, October 10th

India – 8:30 PM, October 10th

UK – 4:00 PM, October 10th

Europe (CEST) – 5:00, October 10th

Can Komi make 100 friends? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.