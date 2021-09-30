After a lot of time, one of the most popular rom-com Komi Can’t Communicate is finally getting its anime adaptation. This Tomohito Oda’s work has been serialized in Shogakukun since 2016 and it’s still going strong. Now that it has gotten a sniff of the anime adaptation, it’s only going to grow even more.

The story of Komi Can’t Communicate revolves around a high school girl called Komi and her classmate Tadano. Komi is an extremely beautiful girl, however, she is introverted and shy which stops her from communicating with anyone in the school. Tadano, her friends help her out overcoming this fear and socialize with people. Let’s talk about Komi Can’t Communicate episode 1 spoilers, release date, and time.

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 1 Spoilers, Release Date, and Time

About Komi Can’t Communicate

Komi Can’t Communicate anime series will start airing on October 7th of 2021. In Japan, it will be airing on TV Tokyo network. On the other hand, you will also be able to digitally stream it on the Netflix platform.

Komi Can’t Communicate is likely set to run for the span of 12 episodes. However, considering that its manga has more than 250 chapters, it wouldn’t be surprising if OLM studio decided to go with 25 episode season.

As for the music, Cider Girl will be performing the opening “Cinderella”. On the other hand, Kitri will be performing the ending theme “Hikareinochi”.

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 1 Spoilers

In Komi Can’t Communicate episode 1 spoilers, it’s Tadano’s first day in elite high school Itai. He is a timid person and doesn’t want to stand out. Tadano tries to greet Komi in the locker room but she completely ignores him. He thinks maybe he did something wrong but in reality, she just has a communication disorder.

Introductions

Tadano thinks that Komi is very pretty. Since he is an ordinary person, he won’t have anything to do with her. However, turns out Komi’s seat is just right next to him. He starts sensing some hostile gazes since he is sitting beside the most beautiful girl in the school.

The teacher asks students to introduce themselves. First Aganari introduces herself. Then it’s Komi’s turn. She gets up, goes towards the blackboard, and writes her name. It impresses the class. After that, it’s Tadano’s turn and his introduction is pretty stale.

Komi’s Secret

Tadano gazes at Komi and finds her beautiful regardless of what she does. She drops her eraser and Tadano tries to pick it up. A student from behind throws a compass at him, asking him to return the eraser as soon as possible.

In the break, many students gather around Komi to interact with her. Tadano dozes off and goes to sleep. When he opens his eyes, there’s no one in the classroom except for Komi and him. Tadano accidentally hears Komi say meow and she gets flustered. She tries to run out of the class but Tadano stops him by asking if she has a problem with communicating.

Komi stops and responds by saying “ho”. Tadano finally realizes that the ice princess is not an ice princess but just a beauty with a communication disorder.

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 1 Watch Online

Komi Can’t Communicate episode 1 is available to watch online on Netflix. You’ll need to subscribe to this platform to stream all episodes of this anime.

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 1 Release Date and Time

Here is Komi Can’t Communicate episode 1 release date and time.

Japan – 00:00 AM, October

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, October 3 rd

India – 8:30 PM, October 3 rd

UK – 4:00 PM, October 3 rd

Europe (CEST) – 5:00, October 3rd

Can Komi overcome her communication disorder? Let us know your thoughts on this. For more updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.