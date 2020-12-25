Kodak Black Throws Xmas Toy Travel for Children From Powering Bars

Unique

Kodak Black‘s functions of kindness continue on even although he’s locked up in prison … this time dropping $20k on a toy travel benefiting young ones from his hometown.

The rapper’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ … Kodak purchased mountains of toys that’ll place some significant smiles on kiddos in his hometown of Broward County, Florida.

Kodak’s workforce took their cues from Kodak himself … from the assortment of toys to the presentation. The young children scored online games, dolls, stuffed animals, Legos, remote manage automobiles, scooters and on and on.

He also gave absent a bunch of $100 and $50 reward playing cards. Cohen says much more than 60 families drove up to Bradford’s law office environment in Fort Lauderdale Thursday to decide on up the gifts.

Almost 100 young ones acquired items … some were in foster homes. As if the day could not get any improved … the family members had been also handled to pizza.

Tons of celebs have been carrying out their section to make 2020 a minor greater for people having difficulties during the pandemic. We noticed Prince Jackson sponsor procuring sprees for kids and Ariana Grande performed top secret Santa at children’s hospitals.

Kodak’s serving time for a weapons violation right until August, 2022 … but that has not stopped him from offering back again. Just last thirty day period, he dropped $15k on 1,000 frozen turkeys for family members in want forward of Thanksgiving Working day.