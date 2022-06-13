Kodak Black Girlfriend: Mellow Rackz Confirms Engagement & Latest Updates You Need to Know

Bill Kahan Kapri (born Dieuson Octave; June 11, 1997) is an American rapper who goes by the stage name Kodak Black. He rose to prominence after the release of his single “No Flockin” in 2014. Painting Pictures (2017), his debut album, reached number three on the Billboard 200 and featured the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 single “Tunnel Vision.” Dying to Live (2018) was Black’s second album, and it debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, with the single “Zeze” (with Travis Scott and Offset) reaching number two on the Hot 100.

Periods of mainstream success, as well as public conflicts and legal troubles, have distinguished Kodak Black’s career. His legal issues began when he was in middle school and grew considerably in the late 2010s. Black was caught for weapons possession in 2019 and sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison; President Donald Trump shortened his sentence in 2021. Bill Israel, his third studio album, was released while he was jailed (2020). Back for Everything, his fourth studio album was released in 2022 and includes the popular single “Super Gremlin” as a bonus track.

Who Is Kodak Black’s Girlfriend, as Rumor Has It?

Kodak Black is engaged to Mellow Rackz, a fellow rapper who is now his fiancée. The 23-year-old musician proposed to his fiancée in mid-February 2021 with a plane in the skies carrying the phrase, “Melody, you might as well marry me. I adore you.”

Mellow responded yes to Kodak’s proposal on Instagram, writing, “Mrs. Kapri…I said yes,” accompanied by photographs of the couple cuddling and Mellow flashing her diamond engagement ring.

Kodak, whose actual name is Bill Kapri, had previously tagged Rackz’s account and uploaded tracks like Jagged Edge’s ‘Let’s Get Married’ and Lil Corey’s ‘Say Yes’ that hinted at the proposal.

Kodak was released from prison in January when former President Donald Trump granted him a pardon on his last day in office.

What Is the Name of Kodak Black’s Girlfriend? Their Romance Has Been On-Again, Off-Again.

Although Kodak has apparently had relationships with a number of women throughout the years, his current girlfriend, Maranda Johnson, has remained a part of his life in some way for most of that time. The couple has apparently been on and off as a couple for the past four years, and their romance has recently rekindled.

Given that Kodak has never mentioned Maranda on social media, does not appear to follow her, and there is no solid evidence that she even has a public social media page, specifics on who she is and the depth of their relationship remain scarce. Nonetheless, the rapper’s representatives and other sources have revealed a few details.

What Is Kodak Black’s Current Relationship Status?

Despite the fact that nothing has been proven, Kodak Black is reported to be dating Essence, an Atlanta-based model and artist. In January 2022, the two were seen at a Panthers vs. Canucks game, with Essence alerting her Instagram followers that it was their second date. Essence aspires to be a rapper. On December 10, 2021, she uploaded her first song, Back It Up, on YouTube

According to reports, the suspected pair is working on songs together. Kodak has been featured in many photographs on Essence’s Instagram account. The US Sun contacted Kodak’s team for comment on the alleged romance, but no response was received at the time of publication.

Exploring Her Music Career

On her YouTube channel VVsnceVEVO, Essence has released one single. Back It Up is the title of the music video, which was released on December 10th, 2021. In a prior interview with DJ Smallz Eyes 2, she discussed the origins of her name and nationality with the DJ.

Essence revealed that her father, who sadly passed away, chose the name for her before she was born since it signifies “pure. Her mother’s family is from Cape Verde, and her father is African-American. According to her Instagram Stories, she and Kodak Black have been hard at work in the studio, working on a collaborative track.

“Nothing like a man that supports and believes in you,” she wrote in one of her Instagram posts, thanking the rapper for his help. I’m incredibly grateful for you, Kapri.”

Who Has Kodak Black Previously Dated?

Kodak Black confirmed his engagement to Mellow Rackz, a fellow musician, in February of 2021. The two broke up just a few months after the proposal. Kodak has previously been linked to Maranda Johnson, with whom he is expecting a kid in 2022. Jammeh Broomfield, his ex-girlfriend, and he had a son together.

Was Kodak Black Assassinated?

A gunshot occurred outside of The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles, California, at 2.45 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to the LAPD, shots were fired after a fight broke out outside the venue, and three victims — all men – were struck. Kodak Black was one among the injured. All three are anticipated to make a full recovery because they did not sustain any life-threatening injuries. The probe is still going on.

