Kodak Black Dishing Out 1, 2 000 Turkeys into Florida Hens for Thanksgiving

Kodak Black‘s not Allowing imprisonment Prevent him from Placing food on the Dining Table to Get Tens of Thousands of Individuals in Florida That Thanksgiving.

The rapper fell $15per cent to supply greater than 1000 frozen turkeys for families in Pompano Beach… based on his lawyer, Bradford Cohen.

We are told Kodak ordered to the birds to be shipped into the E. Pat Larkins Community Center on Wednesday, by which hundreds of people waited in a very long line of automobiles to receive their free meals — such as a bag of fries and sodas — courtesy of their incarcerated rapper.

Since you can see… Kodak’s staff members have been in the neighborhood centre to securely put the frozen turkeys in receivers’ trunks until they drove away. We are told KB’s giveaway lasted from 11 AM to 1 PM, and his own folks were accountable for the enormous turnout by putting flyers up in local areas.

Cohen informs us another area leader that specializes in feeding the destitute also helped spread the word to Kodak. We are told that the rapper’s working together with the guy on potential outreach endeavors.

Kodak himself will probably be spending Thanksgiving in his brand new prison mobile in USP Thomson, a high-security prison at Illinois. As we told me… he has moved there every month by the Kentucky prison in which he maintained he had been being tortured.

Though serving his time in a weapons charge till August 2022, he has remained very active. Together with his turkey giveaway, he only dropped a brand new album titled”Bill Israel”… including artists such as Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty and Tory Lanez.