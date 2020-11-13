Kobe Bryant Makes Forbes List of’Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities,”’ Earned $20 Mil

Breaking News

Kobe Bryant Remains a titan of Business — even in Passing — Thus says Forbes which Only ranked him #6 to Its Own”Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities of All 2020” Record.

The NBA legend passed away on Jan. 26 at a helicopter accident but in the months which followedhis mansion earned an estimated $20 million in earnings, Forbes states.

the primary source of earnings is out of apparel and shoes with Nike allegedly raking in about $250 mil yearly from Mamba items.

Along with shoes, Kobe’s 2018 autobiography,”The Mamba Mentality: The Way I Play” marketed over 300,000 duplicates this season –TEN TIMES the amount of copies that it failed from 2019, Forbes states.

There is more… following the Lakers won the NBA championship in October,” Bryant’s jersey has been the #2 vendor for its company, supporting Finals MVP LeBron James.

As for the remainder of the Forbes list… Michael Jackson is still #1 using $48 mil in earnings 2020. Dr. Suess is 2 with $33 mil. Peanuts creator Charles Schulz is 3 with $32.5. Arnold Palmer is 4 with $25 million. And 5 is currently Elvis using $23 mil.

Elvis’ real estate has dropped a whole lot of money this season due to this COVID outbreak — tourism in his mythical residence Graceland is a huge money maker, but it has been struck hard by the shutdowns.

Regrettably, there is another beginner to the”Dead Stars” record — rapper Juice WRLD, that expired in Dec. 2019 at just 21. Forbes says that his songs revenue spiked after his passing, helping the cent earn $15 mil.