Kobe Bryant Crash Victim’s Husband Sues L.A. County Sheriff Around Crash Scene Shots

Unique

The spouse of 1 of the victims in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash is suing the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. for invasion of privateness above crash scene mobile cellphone photos, TMZ Sporting activities has learned.

Matthew Mauser — who shed his wife Christina Mauser in the Jan. 26th crash — promises Sheriff Alex Villanueva did a inadequate occupation securing the space in the wake of the crash, which led to unexpected emergency responders getting unauthorized images of the tragic scene.

In point, Matthew statements he has purpose to imagine users of the L.A. County Fireplace Dept. photographed the continues to be of his wife — and then shared them with individuals who had no involvement in the investigation.

“These information demonstrate that Sheriff Villanueva experienced a unique obligation to guarantee that the scene of the crash was offered the highest caliber security his division could employ,” Mauser claims in his match.

Matthew claims he — together with the couple’s 3 daughters — now endure extreme psychological distress, humiliation, and nervousness “from the realization that pictures of their mother and spouse had been wrongfully taken, proven and discussed.”

Mauser is suing for invasion of privacy, carelessness, intentional infliction of emotional distress and additional. He’s looking for unspecified damages in excess of $25,000.

Christina Mauser was only 38.

We arrived at out to the sheriff’s office for comment … so considerably, no phrase again.