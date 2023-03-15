Incredible Net Worth of Klay Thompson: All You Need to Know

Klay Alexander Thompson (born February 8, 1990) is an American professional basketball player for the National Basketball Association’s Golden State Warriors (NBA). He is a four-time NBA champion with the Warriors, a five-time NBA All-Star, a two-time All-NBA Third Team selection, and a former NBA All-Defensive Second Team member. He also won gold medals with the United States national team on their World Cup team in 2014 and Olympic team in 2016. Thompson is the son of Mychal Thompson, a former NBA player. He played three seasons of college basketball for the Washington State Cougars, where he was a two-time Pac-10 first-team all-conference selection (now Pac-12). Golden State selected him with the 11th overall pick in the first round of the 2011 NBA draught.

Klay Thompson’s Net Worth

Klay Thompson is a Golden State Warriors NBA professional basketball player and one of the best shooters in the game. He played three seasons of college basketball for the Washington State Cougars before being selected 11th overall by the Warriors in the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft. According to the most recent update, Thompson’s net worth is estimated to be $70 million in 2023.

His NBA contract accounts for a large portion of his net worth, but according to reports, the shooting guard earns $14 million per year from sponsorships. Klay Thompson, a basketball player, has become the highest-paid athlete in the world in 2023. He is now one of the best shooters in the game. Furthermore, in 2019, he re-signed with the Golden State Warriors for $190 million over five years.

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson began his college basketball career this season. According to updates, Klay Thompson’s Net Worth in 2023 is $70 million, which he earned primarily from the game and brand endorsements.

Also Read: The Dig Whisper Cesar Millan’s Net Worth Unleashed

Klay Thompson’s Early Life

Thompson was born to Julie and Mychal Thompson in Los Angeles. His mother played volleyball for the University of Portland and the University of San Francisco in college, and his father was the first overall pick in the 1978 NBA draught. Thompson and his family moved to Lake Oswego, Oregon. When he was two, where he was childhood friends, and Little League teammate with fellow future NBA star Kevin Love, Thompson and his brothers were raised as Catholics there.

Thompson’s family relocated to Ladera Ranch, California, when he was 14 years old, and he graduated from Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Rancho Santa Margarita in 2008. He was named to the All-Area second team and the Orange County third team in his junior year. As a senior, Thompson averaged 21 points per game, leading SMCHS to a 30-5 record and a Division III State Championship appearance.

Also Read: The Wealthy World of Guillermo Del Toro: Net Worth Revealed

Klay Thompson’s Career

As a freshman, Thompson started all 33 games for Tony Bennett’s Washington State University team, leading the team in 3-point field goal and free throw percentage while averaging 12.5 points per game. He was named to the Pac-10 All-Freshman Team and was an honourable mention on the Collegehoops.net All-Freshman Team.

Thompson began his sophomore season leading the Cougars to the Great Alaska Shootout Championship. He was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after setting a tournament single-game record of 43 points. This was also the third most points scored in a single game in WSU history.

Thompson was named to the All-Pac-10 First Team after becoming the third-fastest Cougar to 1,000 points. During the season, he was named Pac-10 Player of the Week twice and was named a midseason candidate for the John R. Wooden Award. Thompson finished the season with a 19.6 point per game average, good for second in the conference.