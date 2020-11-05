KL Rahul posts particular images of Athiya Shetty for her birthday

Cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are thought to be in a relationship for a little while now. The duo was seen together frequently flying in and outside of town. KL Rahul and Athiya also have indulged in a few social websites PDA within the last couple of weeks to make each other feel special. Therefore it was quite hoped that about Athiya’s birthday now, KL Rahul could create his woman feel special. He chose to Instagram to discuss a series of images of this celebrity.

His article ,”Happy birthday angry kid” accompanied by a heart.

He posted images of her story, although one click was out of her youth, another person has been of her posing with all the cake. Athiya overly shared with a post thanking everybody for all of the love for her birthday and captioned it,”highlighting all of my blessings and so thankful for your love, so thank you a lot, my hearts complete!”

How cute are those two?