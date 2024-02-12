Top 12 Alternatives to KissAnime for Your Streaming Pleasure!

Anime lovers are too familiar with KissAnime. It’s a site that offers the greatest anime content. The fact that Kissanime is totally free added to its allure.

Few websites can provide both quantity and quality of content at no cost; Kissanime fulfilled all of those requirements.

What is KissAnime?

The greatest and most well-liked internet streaming sites for anime are only known to true enthusiasts. One of the most well-known sites on that list is KissAnime, a highly popular anime streaming website with an extensive catalog of anime titles.

KissAnime is renowned for being the pinnacle of anime movie streaming websites, offering viewers the ability to stream cartoons. KissAnime’s ability to filter content based on cartoon type, status, or name was a feature that a lot of users cherished.

But as of August 2020, Kissanime has been shut down, much to the disappointment of many fans. For lovers of anime who had grown to depend on Kissanime for the greatest anime streaming experience, the news was disappointing.

Of course, the greatest Kissanime substitutes were urgently needed, and that is the main focus of this blog. We’ve put together a list of substitutes for Kissanime that will keep you interested.

Apart from this, KissAnime faced other problems even if it hadn’t entirely shut down. There were some technical issues along the road, the KissAnime servers having gone down a few times, and the website was a little shaky to operate.

It is therefore always advisable to choose a different KissAnime alternative that is operational and has comparable anime content, even if KissAnime had not closed down.

Features of Kissanime

It features the best HD anime with English dubbing and subtitled.

It’s completely free! The majority of anime fans spend the bulk of their time on this website! With millions of people enjoying free streaming, it is the premier anime website. When it comes to anime websites, KissAnime has the biggest selection and consistently posts videos in a range of video quality, from 240p to 1080p.

It offers a straightforward user interface with a variety of genres to select from, such as Fighting, Horror, Comedy, Romance, Adventure, and more.

Try some of the functional KissAnime substitutes on our list that provide comparable functionality now that the KissAnime website is down and its features are no longer available.

KissAnime Alternatives

1. Crunchyroll

Since its 2006 start, Crunchyroll has amassed a sizable user base. This website is fantastic since it caters to everyone, regardless of whether they are anime fans or not. This is due to the fact that it offers a wide variety of shows in languages other than English and Japanese, in addition to animation.

This website has several genres, including music, entertainment, drama, manga, anime, and more. They have official licensing for over 15,000 hours of content! That really is a sign of success!

The fact that some shows are not free and that the free version is relatively limited necessitates purchasing the premium version is a small downside. You may always connect using a Crunchyroll VPN to get content that isn’t available in your country.

However, if you’re looking for comparable content, you might also attempt alternative paid platforms like well-known applications or the greatest IPTV services.

2. Anime Freak

One of the most well-known websites with the largest HD database is Anime Freak. It is free as well, just like KissAnime! They currently have 10,000 anime and are constantly adding more every day.

It’s also the reason why fans of anime give up on new shows because it adds them as soon as they’re released! Anime Freak has everything you could possibly need. Browse videos by genre, most recent releases, or alphabetical order.

3. Chia-Anime

Chia Anime comes next on our list. It’s a fantastic resource for downloading manga and anime together. You can peruse the most recent anime episodes on the main page. Episodes are dubbed, and dubbed content is available, so you don’t need to worry about subtitles.

Since most fans don’t understand Japanese, that’s a positive. Think of this alternative to Kiss Anime as the place to go next for anything related to anime.

4. Anime-Planet

You can find all of the HD anime, both old and new, on Anime-Planet. You can find anime arranged and classified into sections on the website’s front page according to categories like “newest recommendation,” “popular anime this week,” and more.

This brings you up to speed with well-liked new releases right now. Like all other websites that offer free videos, this one has one drawback: pop-ups and advertisements.

For fans of anime, this is still a good location and isn’t a deal-breaker.

5. GoGoAnime

GoGoAnime is a site that should not be overlooked when compiling a list of the top KissAnime substitutes. From the earliest and rarest to the newest and most recent, the website features every form of anime.

This website features a new season tab in addition to the regular content, allowing you to view recently released anime so you don’t miss anything. If you enjoy anime, visit this website.

You will undoubtedly discover something interesting to watch on GoGoAnime, even if you don’t have anything specific in mind.

6. 9Anime

9Anime is a fantastic, dependable, and trustworthy substitute for KissAnime. It now has over 26,000 anime episodes and films, and more are always being uploaded. Similar to KissAnime, it also allows you to suggest that anime you enjoy be added that isn’t already on the internet.

The ability to stream in HD and choose to see English dubbing is another fantastic feature. For fans of anime who wish to see it in English, this should be their first option.

7. AnimeLab

The greatest website for streaming HD music straight from Japan is AnimeLab. Every week, new series are added to it, and there are hundreds of episodes of existing shows available to watch. It features every well-known anime genre.

There are numerous alternatives available within each category, which is further broken into subcategories. The fact that there is no registration required is what makes it more appealing to fans of anime.

8. Anilinkz

Because Anilinkz is updated frequently, it is regarded as one of the best substitutes. They may be found by categories and have a large number of episodes.

Ongoing, recently added series are listed in full on the website. Being totally free, it’s no wonder that it’s one of the most popular anime websites.

9. Anime Land

Anime Land is a well-liked substitute for KissAnime if you’re searching for something that lets you download anime films or TV series to view at a later time.

Because you may visit the website for free, it’s also among the greatest substitutes for KissAnime. You can download content whenever you like and are not obligated to register an account.

10. Masterani.me

Masterani.me is one of the biggest websites for watching anime. Especially because there is no registration required, it is really simple to use. Everything you need to get started is an updated version of Flash Player on your device.

The most recent uploads are shown on the home page; the remaining ones can be found by using the search bar. Additionally, a timetable area for every anime episode that will be posted is located at the top of the menu.

11. Horriblesubs

Despite being relatively new on the market, Horriblesubs is still deserving of a mention on this list. Although it is not restricted to that, it does support HD anime streaming. Additionally, downloading is permitted.

The website’s database includes a large number of entertaining movies.

12. Anime Frenzy

We had to put Anime Frenzy in our list of the greatest functioning Kissanime substitutes. It continuously updates its collection and provides hours of anime films and TV series.

Additionally, this anime website’s content has been carefully curated to enhance your usage of the service. In addition, you can easily request any show that you believe is missing from the website.