In the Days Leading up To Her Death, Kirstie Alley Was Dating

Kirstie Alley Has a Long List of Men on Her Dating Profile

According to Simon & Schuster, Kristy Alley writes in her book about the several men who have influenced her. John Travolta, Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Swayze, Woody Allen, and Woody Harrelson are just a few of the well-known males named. Who among these men did she date, though?

In 1970, Alley wed Bob Alley for the first time; the union lasted seven years. She first met the actor Parker Stevenson in 1981; they were married in 1983 and had two children together. Their marriage terminated in 1997 due to infidelity on both sides. At the time, Alley and Stevenson both had negative sentiments about their marriage and divorce procedure (via Closer Weekly). Despite never getting remarried, Alley continues to date.

Alley acknowledged falling in love with her well-known co-stars, John Travolta and Patrick Swayze, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She acknowledged falling in love with Swayze while the two were working together, though she never went as far as an affair. Travolta, though, she referred to as her “biggest love” in the interview. Her unsuccessful marriage to Stevenson had a lot to do with both of these incidents.

She started dating James Wilder, with whom she co-starred in the film “Nevada,” soon after her divorce, and the two eventually became engaged. Sadly, the relationship ended as well because Alley had some introspection and didn’t like who she was with him (via Closer Weekly.