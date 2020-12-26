Kings Of Leon tease new tune ‘Must Catch The Bandit’

Kings Of Leon have teased the imminent launch of a new music, titled ‘Must Capture The Bandit’.

The band have not unveiled any formal new product for 4 a long time, with their past launch coming in the 2016 album ‘Walls’.

“Blame it on the vacation ‘cheer’, but I just truly feel like sharing,” bassist Jared Followill tweeted yesterday (December 25). “@kingsofleon tweeted ‘the w8 is nearly over’ Ten MONTHS back. Ample.

“If you had been promised new Kings new music in 2 weeks, would you forgive us? Could you?”

He then attempted to include a clip of the keep track of in a adhere to-up tweet, but joked “Assembly needed for this Xmas present” when the video clip finished up showing up as a website link alternatively.

“Big brother mounted it for you,” replied drummer Nathan Followill, embedding a online video of a hand establishing specific pictures of the band soundtracked by a clip of the forthcoming track. Look at that movie down below now.

In spite of no official releases arriving in the previous four a long time, in March the band shared a dwell recording of a new track identified as ‘Going Nowhere’. The functionality was recorded in their hometown of Nashville and highlighted only frontman Caleb Followill on acoustic guitar.

Meanwhile, Kings Of Leon ended up owing to play their initially London demonstrate due to the fact 2017 this summer time, but have been forced to terminate it by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The US band would have headlined Finsbury Park on June 28, with assistance intended to appear from Courteeners, Cage The Elephant, Inhaler, Soccer Mommy and The Significant Moon. Saying the cancellation in Could, promoter Pageant Republic claimed they ended up “working hard” with Kings Of Leon to prepare a new demonstrate.