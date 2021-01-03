Kings Of Leon tease a lot more new product, such as ‘Spin It Like We Can’

Kings Of Leon have shared a teaser previewing nevertheless a further two new music – pay attention to snippets of ‘Dancing In Your Head’ and ‘Spin It Like We Can’ below.

The band, who have not introduced any formal new substance given that 2016’s ‘Walls’, teased the imminent launch of two new tunes named ‘Must Capture The Bandit’ and ‘Feel The Way You Do’ this 7 days.

Now, they’ve shared teasers for ‘Dancing In Your Head’ and ‘Spin It Like We Can’ on Instagram. The other two teased tracks will get there upcoming week (January 7) although no launch day has yet been shared for the latest tunes.

Listen to them beneath.

“Blame it on the holiday break ‘cheer’, but I just experience like sharing,” the band’s bassist Jared Followill tweeted on Xmas Day (December 25) when sharing the initial teasers.

He additional: “@kingsofleon tweeted ‘the w8 is just about over’ 10 MONTHS back. Adequate,” hinting that the band’s eighth album is on the horizon.

In spite of no formal releases arriving in the very last 4 many years, in March the band shared a dwell recording of a new track termed ‘Going Nowhere’. The general performance was recorded in their hometown of Nashville and featured only frontman Caleb Followill on acoustic guitar.

Meanwhile, Kings Of Leon were being because of to participate in their initially London display considering that 2017 this summer time, but were compelled to cancel it by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Examining the band’s final album, 2016’s ‘Walls’, NME wrote: “The Followills have remembered how a great deal they like giant choruses and on ‘Walls’ have written 10 of them.

“‘Walls’ just feels refreshing. Kings Of Leon were excellent as a cult band, and fantastic as a stadium band. It does not subject which they do, just as prolonged as they do it with conviction. And here they audio a lot more targeted and alive than they have for a although.”