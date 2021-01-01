Kings Of Leon share snippets of two new tracks thanks out up coming week

Kings Of Leon have shared snippets of two new tracks that are both of those due out next 7 days – pay attention to them beneath.

Go through extra: Kings Of Leon – Their 10 most effective tunes

The band, who haven’t introduced any formal new materials due to the fact 2016’s ‘Walls’, teased the imminent launch of a new music termed ‘Must Catch The Bandit’ earlier this 7 days.

“Blame it on the holiday getaway ‘cheer’, but I just experience like sharing,” bassist Jared Followill tweeted on Christmas Working day (December 25). “@kingsofleon tweeted ‘the w8 is approximately over’ 10 MONTHS ago. Adequate.”

Nowadays (January 1), Kings Of Leon have shared a snippet of the aforementioned file on Instagram with an accompanying movie clip and release date of January 7.

In addition to ‘Must Catch The Bandit’, the band also shared a clip of an additional new keep track of named ‘Feel The Way You Do’, along with the same release date.

You can pay attention to both of those tracks down below:

Regardless of no official releases arriving in the past 4 years, in March the band shared a stay recording of a new music known as ‘Going Nowhere’. The effectiveness was recorded in their hometown of Nashville and showcased only frontman Caleb Followill on acoustic guitar.

Meanwhile, Kings Of Leon have been owing to engage in their to start with London clearly show given that 2017 this summer months, but were being pressured to terminate it by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The US band would have headlined Finsbury Park on June 28, with support intended to occur from Courteeners, Cage The Elephant, Inhaler, Soccer Mommy and The Significant Moon. Saying the cancellation in May possibly, promoter Pageant Republic mentioned they were being “working hard” with Kings Of Leon to arrange a new present.