A KINGFISHER hovers over a frozen lake right before plunging like the temperature to catch a fish.

Wildlife photographer Mark Hughes lower a compact gap in the ice to support it out right before ­capturing the sequence in Leeds.

Mark explained: “The lake froze about for the duration of the cold climate.

“It meant the kingfishers were unable to capture fish so I lower a smaller gap in the lake to assist them out.

“And, to my amazement, the kingfisher begun to hover over the hole in the ice, dived in and caught a fish.”

Freezing temperatures in the area also saw children actively playing in the snow in Harrogate.

It was a similar story further south, with sections of West Sussex and Kent hovering all-around – 1C for most of the working day.

Forecasters say temperatures are possible to convert milder just before a different ­Arctic blast with far more snow ­flurries comes tomorrow.

The Satisfied Office’s Marco Petagna said: “It’s heading to be quite prevalent with most spots seeing snow slide.”

