Kingdom season 3 had huge success as it featured the most renowned arc from the series. Following that the studio is preparing for another season of the anime and continue the adventures of Sei and Shin as they both pursue their paths

The kingdom is the story of Shin, a war orphan who wants to become the greatest general of China. He starts off as a mere foot soldier and proceeds to rise in his ranks. Right now, he’s the commander of the Hi-Shin unit and looks forward to becoming one of the six generals of heavens. Let’s talk about Kingdom season 4 spoilers, release date, and time.

Kingdom Season 4 Spoilers, Release Date, Recap, and More

Kingdom Season 3 Recap

In Kingdom season 3 recap, we saw the start and end of the coalition arc. The six states of China conspired to form an alliance and annihilate the Kingdom of Qin. Qin’s survival was on the brink of extinction but they came back stronger and pushed off the alliance.

Riboku’s Strategy

Riboku served as the main commander of the coalition army. He was joined by several commanders from each state and they followed his lead. Riboku was far ahead in his strategy and he surprised many, not only from his enemies but also in his alliance camp.

Right from the moment the first blade was drawn, he started the simulation of the battle in his head. He figured out how to suppress Qin in the most efficient manner and he would’ve succeeded too. However, he didn’t predict the miracle that would take place.

Sei’s Miracle

Sei was one of the key elements that turned the ties of the war. Qin was on the brink of defeat as Riboku marched his army for the final time as he moved towards Sai. However, what he didn’t anticipate was the conviction of the people of Sai and its King Sei.

Sei rallied the inspired men behind him and turned them into soldiers. Even though Sai lost half of its population, it succeeded in doing what it was supposed to do. After holding the city walls for someday, the help arrived in the form of Yotanwa and her tribe and Qin managed to survive.

Shin’s Battlefront

There was still a thorn in the side of Qin as Houken made an entrance. Shin then decided to take it upon himself to fight the giant monster. The fighting was fierce and against everyone’s expectations, Shin managed to hurt Houken.

Houken decided to retreat but proclaimed he will return one day. But the picture at the moment was that the coalition had failed to do their job and Qin managed to suppress their advance. It was a miraculous victory for them.

Kingdom Season 4 Spoilers

For Kingdom season 4 spoilers, we will see some internal power struggle within the state of Qin. The big names will now take Sei’s asking seriously because of his recent actions. But there’s still big if standing in his way in the name of Ryofuji.

Internal Strife

Ryofuji will try his best to usurp the current King and take a seat for himself. However, Sei’s side has found a new number of followers and it won’t be easy for Ryofuji. Still, he possesses the money so Sei will be tested both physically and mentally.

Sei’s mother will also come into the picture ass Ryofuji will use her to manipulate the system. However, Sei will find it, in the end, to convince Ryofuji how his conviction is better than what Ryofuji desires. He will leave Qin in the hands of Sei.

Upcoming Development

With the coalition over, Qin will look to expand its territory. Their first target will be Zhao’s very tactical mountain region. Qin will deploy Kaiki and Shin to achieve the goal. However, things won’t be easy between them. There will be strife among the two groups.

Kaiki will use inhumane methods to achieve the victory which won’t fit well with Shin and Kyokai. Both of them will challenge Kaiki to the fight and things won’t end well. Even after slaying the enemy general, Shin won’t receive any reward since he pointed swords at an ally.

Kingdom Season 4 Release Date

At the time of writing this, Kingdom season 4 release date isn’t announced yet. However, the season is confirmed to get released soon. We will keep you updated when the studio officially announces the release date.

What are your expectations from Kingdom season 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more Kingdom updates, make sure to follow us on social media.