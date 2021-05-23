Kingdom Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date, Time, Where to Watch

An atrocity committed by one of the six Qin generals in the past has come to haunt Qin in the present. In the form of Mangokou who harbours immense hate for Qin, they face a dark figure. While Shin empathizes with Mangokou’s past, he doesn’t differentiate him from any other person. He assures the cycle of hate will end, and Sei will unite every land. Kingdom Season 3 Episode 8 will continue the ongoing coalition war as more twists await us.

Kingdom is an anime adaptation of manga series of the same name. Created by Yasuhisa Hara and serialized in Weekly Young Jump, the story’s focus is Shin Li, a war orphan who intends to become a great general of Qin. In his venture, he meets Sei, an illegitimate child of Qin’s king, and both of them stick together to achieve their respective goals.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date

The official Kingdom Season 3 Episode 8 release date is May 24th, 2021. The title of the episode is “Wa Lin: A Spirited Woman” and it will feature the opening theme “Tomorrow” by Bish and the ending theme “Deep Inside” by Waterweed. Find below the timing of the release for the upcoming episode.

Japan – 0:15 AM, May 25th

USA/Canada – 11:15 AM, May 24th

India – 8:45 PM, May 24th

UK – 4:15 PM, May 24th

Europe (CES) – 5:15 PM, May 24th

Where to Watch Kingdom Season 3 Episode 8?

The Kingdom Season 3 is available to stream on Funimation for the English subs version. If you have a subscription to this platform, you can watch the upcoming episode on its release date.

What are Spoilers for Kingdom Season 3 Episode 8?

The next episode of Kingdom will adapt chapters 288 and 289 from the manga. Find out the spoilers down below.

1st Day Report

Back at Kanyou, members declare that the Kankaku pass could hold off on the first day. On the specifics, they reveal two siege towers and their demolition by two generals of Qin. Furthermore, Duke Hyou’s contribution also gets prominence in the discussion. Upon hearing that Shin Li slew Mangokou, everyone was shocked, and Sei in his mind thanked him for protecting the Kingdom.

Karin

Duke Hyou proposes the drink after the end of the first day. He says in every battle, new people rise to prominence. Meanwhile, in the coalition army’s camp, they discuss the casualties encountered on the first day.

The death of Mangokou has hit them hard, along with the end of one of Chu’s commanders. On the second day, the representative of Chu reveals that they will be deploying 2nd army of the nation. Karin, the 2nd army general, will be leading it.

Quick Recap of Kingdom Season 3 Episode 7

Shin put an end to Mangokou and ended the dark past associated with him. However, his hate will be forever ingrained, and he will watch Shin grow. The last episode of Kingdom had it all; let’s take a quick recap.

Mangokou’s Past

Mangokou starts revealing the dark past, which made him hate Qin to such an extent. In a battle against one of the six heavenly generals of Qin, their army had surrendered. However, he didn’t spare them and instead buried all the soldiers alive.

Mangokou was one of those people; however, he was the sole survivor of this incident. After that day, he decided to take revenge against Qin and keep killing the country’s citizens.

Shin’s Belief

After hearing him out, Shin shows a hint of empathy towards him. He understands his hate and claims there could be many people like him.

Mangokou is just unlucky, and anyone could’ve come in his place. But he affirms that there is one person who will put a stop to this hate. That person is Sei, the King of Qin, who will diminish every border and unite every state.

What events will transpire on the second day of this vast-scale battle? Does Shin have more accolades waiting for him? Let us know what you think down below. For more updates on Kingdom and other anime, make sure to follow us on social media.