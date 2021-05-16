Kingdom Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date, Time, Where to Watch

The news of Lord Linwu’s defeat has shaken the coalition army. While some commanders aren’t distracted by it, some feel like the tides of war is slowly turning in Qin’s favor. Bai Li feels devastated because he couldn’t keep the promise he made to her sister.

Meanwhile, Xin is against Zhao’s general whose soldiers aren’t losing spirit even after getting multiple stabs. With their bad history with Qin and the sense of revenge, Zhao’s general is approaching Xin as we eagerly wait for Kingdom Season 3 Episode 7 Release date.

The Kingdom is an anime adaptation of the titular manga by Yasuhisa Hara and serialized in Weekly Young Jump. The story is set in China’s Warren state period where 6 regions often fought to take hold of supremacy.

Main focus of the story is Shin Li, the protagonist who wants to become a great general for Qin. He goes through excruciating battles and with each bout gains more strength and reputation. The anime has a lot of action and involves complex politics, drama, and nail-biting moments.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date

Next Kingdom Season 3 Episode 7 is set to release on May 17, 2021. The episode is titled “A Wasteland Riddled with Holes” and directed by Taiji Kawanishi. With two seasons down the line, this season is focusing on the coalition war arc of the manga. Find out the timing of release for Kingdom Season 3 Episode 7.

Japan – 0:15 AM, May 18th

USA/Canada – 11:15 AM, May 17th

India – 8:45 PM, May 17th

UK – 4:15 PM, May 17th

Europe (CES) – 5:15 PM, May 17th

Where to Watch Kingdom Season 3 Episode 7?

Kingdom anime is available to stream in English subs on the Funimation platform. If you have a subscription to this service, you will be able to stream the next episode.

What are Spoilers from Kingdom Season 3 Episode 7?

The next episode will adapt chapter 285 and 286 from the manga. Findtbe spoilers down below

The Dark History of Chouhei

The Zhao commander reveals the reason for his darkness and hatred for Qin. In a past battle against Qin, their people surrendered after the defeat. However, one of the six generals from Qin went on to kill all the people mercilessly. He was one of those people but that survived.

In this war, he has come with the purpose of getting his revenge and Xin will become the first person to face his darkness.

The Strategist of Xin

The Strategist of Xin

Karyo Ten arrives with the men of Xin to rescue Shin and his men out of adversity. Mangokou, the general of Zhao tells he will sink every one of the Shin members to complete his revenge. Karyo Ten gives some more information about Mangokou’s exploits. A conflicted Xin empathizes with him.

Quick Recap of Kingdom Season 3 Episode 7?

Episode 7 saw a crucial event get its conclusion and gave us more information on what to expect next episode. Here is a quick recap from the last episode of Kingdom anime.

Tou Arrives

After Lord Wivei’s struggle against Lord Linwu of the Chu, general Tou from Qin arrives to take care of the matter. This Yang wi’s right-hand man proceeds to fight the Chu commander.

The fight is intense but at no moment it feels like Tou is taking a backseat. He evades and blocks each attack from the Chu commander and finally delivers a conclusive strike. Linwu gets a flashback of his wife and falls down from the horse dead.

Tou Arrives

Xin’s Struggle

With very few men Xin is advancing his March but gets intercepted by one of Zhao’s commander. Xin notices that no matter what they do, these Zhao men aren’t backing down. Each time they get hit, somehow they stand ground again.

This leaves Xin perplexed but he still approaches the Zhao commander to end things. We find out that he has been a slave to the darkness that Zhao has harnessed over the years and Xin will be in trouble this time with his opponent.

What do you think will happen with Xin and Mangokou’s fight? With one general down, how will Coalition Army approach the war? Let us know what you think down below. We also available on social media where we post news and updates on anime, make sure to follow us.