Kingdom Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date, Time, and Where to Watch

Kanki uses a trick that leaves the commander of Wei surprised. To bring down the siege tower, he lights it and burns everyone on it. With one of the towers destroyed, the alliance army faces a setback for the Hangu Pass quest. Meanwhile, Chu’s 150000 is against Qin’s 90000 men. To defend Lu Wivei from the archer, Meng Tian dives into the enemy’s den. However, another Chu commander comes and strikes him down.

Kingdom anime is a critically acclaimed manga series created by Yasuhisa Hara and currently serialized in Weekly Young Jump. The series focuses on a young boy Shin whose ultimate goal is to become a general. With each battle, he grows stronger and meets some great people along the way.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 6 will continue the journey of Shin as he moves forward to achieve his goal.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 6

The official release date for Kingdome Season 3 Episode 6 is May 10, 2021. The episode will get the opening theme “Tomorrow” by Bish and the ending theme “Deep Inside” by water weed. This will be the second episode which will air after the 1-year break. You can note down the timing of the release for the 6th episode of Kingdom Season 3.

Japan – 0:15 AM, May 10th, 2021

USA/Canada – 11:15 AM, May 10th, 2021

India – 8:45 PM, May 10th, 2021

UK – 4:15 PM, May 10th, 2021

Europe (CES) – 5:15 PM, May 10th, 2021

Where to Watch Kingdom Season 3 Episode 6?

You will be able to stream the episode in English subs on Funimation upon the release of the anime. To watch it, you require a subscription to the platform.

What are Spoilers from Kingdom Season 3 Episode 6?

Kingdom anime follows the manga of the same name and adapts a few chapters for each episode. Find below the spoilers for an upcoming episode of Kingdom.

Tou’s Arrival

The Spear Show

Houhon appears in front of Meng Tian to make it 2 vs 2. Two commanders in front of the Chu coordinate their armies to attack the Qin forces. Houhon attacks the Archer using the spear. Meanwhile, the other Chu commander brings out his Bakuya Sword. Meng Tians men get stunned seeing the sight of it. Tian asks whether Houhon can take care of the opponent to which he replies he will have no problems.

Tou’s Arrival

Tou arrives midway in a fight between Wivei and Chu’s commander. Mobou gets a flashback of the conversation with Tou where he asks about his capability to defeat the Chu commander. Tou replies by saying he has become stronger. Tou engages with Chu’s commander and starts to overwhelm him.

Quick Recap of Kingdom Season 3 Episode 6

There was a tons of action in the last episode of Kingdom. The biggest highlights of the episode were Kanki’s witty solution and Meng Tian’s show. Here is a quick recap from the last release of Kingdom.

Kanki’s Counter Attack

Kanki’s Counter Attack

The Wei commander employs another siege tower but this time at the location of Kanki. When the tower gets attacked Kanki and his men pour out barrels of oil over the tower and Kanki sets it on fire. Wei’s commander gets frustrated and remembers that Kanki owes a debt to him and he will repay him by killing Kanki.

Meng Tian’s Arrival

To wave off the first engagement of the Chu army, Meng Tian marches with his men. He spots Wivie rapidly approaching the HQ of Chu’s commander and engages in a fight with him. It becomes a two vs one battle when another one of Qin’s men joins the battle. However, he gets struck by the arrow from far apart. Meng Tian approaches this archer rapidly to protect Wivei.

