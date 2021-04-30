Kingdom Season 3 Episode 5 – Release Date, Time, and Where to Watch

After one year break, Kingdom anime will be finally returning to screens with the continuation of season 3. The most anticipated Coalition War will resume with the release of an upcoming episode. While the first 2 seasons of the show were underwhelming, season 3 so far has been outstanding. Fans expect that from onwards, the studio will consistently produce episodes of equal quality.

We hope that anime will finally live up to the hype of its source material and provide beautifully animated battles. Kingdom season 3 episode 5 is one of the most awaited releases for this season. Find out its release date and time as we discuss it down below.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 5

The official release date for Kingdom season 3 episode 5 is May 3rd, 2021. It is titled “Rise of a Young General” and we will optimistically see Shin in action once again. Note down below the release time of the episode for different regions.

Japan – 0:15 AM, May 3rd, 2021

USA/Canada – 11:15 AM, May 2nd, 2021

India – 8:45 PM, May 2nd, 2021

UK – 4:15 PM, May 2nd, 2021

Europe (CES) – 5:15 PM, May 2nd, 2021

Where to Watch Kingdom Season 3 Episode 5?

For all the international fans, Kingdom season 3 episode 5 will be available to stream on Funimation. If you don’t have its subscription, make sure to get it before the 2nd of May.

What are Spoilers of Kingdom Season 3 Episode 5?

Season 3 of Kingdom is covering one of the best war arcs if not the best in the history of manga. Since it is following the manga and it’s pretty far ahead of anime, we can list down spoilers from it. Below are spoilers for Kingdom season 3 episode 5.

The Siege Fails

After deploying one siege tower over Kankoku Pass, the soldiers from the Wei army bring in another tower. This time they attach it to the tower where Kanki is present. He doesn’t flinch at the sight of seeing another tower. Kanki brings out barrels of oil and pours them over the tower. He then lights an arrow and shoots on the tower, setting everyone over it on fire.

The Siege Fails

Large Scale Battle

Mobou and Tou’s army prepare to combat against Chu’s army. Mouteen explains his father’s plan to his subordinate. We see a flashback where he asks about the plan for the battle from his father. He tells him about it and we get back to the present situation.

Quick Recap of Kingdom Season 3 Episode 5

Since the previous episode aired a year ago, you may not remember what happened in it. Here is a quick recap to refresh your memories.

The Siege Tower

A Little Sparke

The commander of Zhao traps general Hyo’s army and puts him in a deadly situation. Not knowing what to do, Hyo’s men keep getting sliced left and right. However, a little spark is created when Shin with his unit creates an opportunity. He marches opposite the flow of the battle and makes an opening for Hyo and his men to attack.

Siege Tower

The commander of Wei brings out a siege tower, however, it doesn’t match up with the height of the Kankoku Pass. To everyone’s surprise, there is a secret element to the tower. It contains a mechanism that allows it to reach the top of the Pass. With the tower connected, the soldiers of Wei start climbing and initiate the siege.

Can Wei soldiers successfully breach Kankoku Pass? How will Kanki deal with this trouble? Comment your thoughts down below and let us know what you think. Also, make sure to follow us on our social media handles to get constant updates and news for all anime.