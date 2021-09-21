Kingdom is an ongoing anime series based on the manga of the same name. It is currently on its 3rd season on its most famous arc of Coalition War. The story revolves around Shin, a war orphan who joins the army of Qin to become the greatest general of China.

The Coalition Arc is nearing its end with Riboku one step away from claiming Kanyou. The last resistance in his path is the city of Sai, commanded by King Sei himself. It’s up to Shin and the people of Sai to save Qin from what’s about to come if they lose this war. Let’s talk about Kingdom season 3 episode 23 spoilers, release date, and time.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 23 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 22 Recap

In Kingdom season 3 episode 22 recap, Sei immediately gets back up so that the other forces don’t lose their morale. The news of Qin’s King reaches Riboku’s camp. He realizes that if they could capture the king here, it would automatically result in their victory.

King’s Determination

Shinbukun gathers everyone for a meeting and suggesting evacuating Sei. He requests Shin to do this task. Shin goes to Sei and relives the message to him. However, Sei immediately declines and says he’s here to stay.

Shin doesn’t try to pursue the matter further as he understands Sei’s personality. Shinbukun gets furious over Shin for not convincing King. Day 6 of the battle starts with everyone’s morale down. However, when Sei shows up, everyone gets a boost in their determination to fight.

Relentless Fighting Spirit

Shin battles out with his heart taking down as many as enemies possible. The hard-fought day finally ends and Shin lies unconscious. Sei approaches him as he still mumbles about fighting. The 8th day of the battle begins with Riboku’s army nearing the capture of the castle.

One of the walls gets breached and enemies start climbing the stairs. It doesn’t take long for all gates to open and enemies start infiltrating. However, Shin tells his peers not to worry as a miracle has occurred. Yotanwa and her army arrive to save the day.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 23 Spoilers

In Kingdom season 3 episode 23 spoilers, Yotanwa and her army March down the plains. We learn from a flashback that Sei had sent a messenger to ask Yotanwa for help. However, they were unsure if the help would arrive or not, hence they kept it hidden.

Unexpected Reinforcements

Shinbukun breaks into years upon seeing the sight of mountain people coming to their aid. Riboku spots the new wave of enemies and immediately sends the emergency signal to his army. The mountain people begin wreaking havoc and taking down enemies.

The people of Sai watch the sight unfold as their allies pierce through enemy ranks. Still in disbelief whether they’re on their side or not, they take a sigh of relief. They were so close to being defeated, however, the latest arrival has assured their survival.

Overpowering Reinforcement

Sei says that he kept this information hidden so that Riboku doesn’t get a sniff of it. It was a good move because Riboku was caught off guard in all this scheme. The Yotanwa army spreads out and keeps taking down enemy officers at a rapid rate.

Their leader also joins the Frey and bamboozles the enemy. Riboku starts thinking of a decision to make. Because of this new army, he has no choice but to retreat. However, this will mean that Coalition will fail. Just when he’s about to order a retreat, Houken arrives.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 23 Watch Online

Kingdom season 3 episode 23 is available to watch online on Netflix. You can subscribe to their platform and stream all its episodes.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 23 Release Date and Time

Here is Kingdom season 3 episode 23 release date and time.

Japan – 0:15 AM, September 28th

USA/Canada – 11:15 AM, September 27th

India – 8:45 PM, September 27th

UK – 4:15 PM, September 27th

Europe (CES) – 5:15 PM, September 27th

Can Yotanwa's army save the city of Sai? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.