Kingdom is an ongoing anime series based on the manga of the same name. It is currently in its 3rd season and on the arc called “Coalition War”. The story of Kingdom takes place in the Warring States Period in the history of China.

The series protagonist Shin is a war orphan with an ambition to become the greatest general in all of China. He joins the ranks of Qin and with each battle, propels his status. Each encounter raises the level of Shin as he approaches his ultimate goal. Let’s talk about Kingdom season 3 episode 22 spoilers, release date, and time.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 22 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 21 Recap

In Kingdom season 3 episode 21 recap, Shin remembers her training with Kyoka. She tells him that she’s not that fast but her abilities rely on deceiving movements of the opponent. Shin uses the same strategy to fight against Futei.

King Visits

After engaging in a fight again with Futei, Shin manages to slash him. Kaine spots Karyo Ten and orders one of her underlings to kidnap her. Shin sees him taking Kaine so he attacks him and releases Ten. Kaine goes out of the castle as Ten drops her out.

In the evening, the top commanders gather for a meeting. The atmosphere in the camp is tense as they’ll have to fight again. Sei arrives to visit civilians and uplift their morale. He also visits remnants of Duke Hyou army and tells them they have an important role to play.

Sai in Trouble

Shin asks Shobunkun how many days they need to last and he says it will take 8 days. Battle resumes the next day and the people of Sai still fight with high morale. In the evening, Sei once again visits them to keep their morale high.

Sai in Trouble

A couple of days passed like that and Riboku tries to figure out the presence of a person who is influencing people. The next day on the battlefield, Sei himself joins the war and starts fighting with the people of Sai. In the midst of it, he gets slashed in the neck and falls.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 22 Spoilers

In Kingdom season 3 episode 22 spoilers, the news of Sei reaches Riboku’s camp. He realizes the potential of Qin’s King, hence he decides to end the battle in Sai. Riboku gathers his commanders and orders to use full strength.

Sei’s Decision

That day becomes the most intense day of battle with all 4 walls engaged. However, the day ends in a stalemate. Shobunkun gathers everyone and suggests evacuating the King. He says Sei is the last hope of Qin and he can’t die.

He asks Shin to visit him and tell him about the evacuation. Shin relays the message to Sei and he immediately refuses. They have some heart-to-heart talk. Sei asks him why he didn’t persuade him into convincing. Shin says that Shobunkun doesn’t understand him at all.

Shin’s Determination

On the sixth day, the morale of the troops is down after King received heavy injuries. Shin tries to light up the mood in his camp. The day of the battle starts with Riboku taking an even more aggressive approach. The soldiers of Sai are pinned up and in big trouble.

Shin’s Determination

Riboku’s army infiltrates the castle by using a ladder. Just when things look to fall apart, Sei arrives with his Kingsguard to raise the morale. Shin catches up on the opportunity to inspire his troops. They all penetrate the enemy with exhilarating determination.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 22 Watch Online

Kingdom season 3 episode 22 is available to watch online on Netflix. You need to subscribe to their service to stream the episode.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 22 Release Date and Time

Here is Kingdom season 3 episode 22 release date and time.

Japan – 0:15 AM, September 21st

USA/Canada – 11:15 AM, September 20th

India – 8:45 PM, September 20th

UK – 4:15 PM, September 20th

Europe (CES) – 5:15 PM, September 20th

Will Sei recover from an injury? Let us know your thoughts down below.