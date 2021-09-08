Based on the manga series of the same name, Kingdom is anime series currently on its 3rd season. The plot takes place in the historic period of Warring States in China. The seven states fight against each other with the goal of supremacy.

The protagonist Shin is a war orphan from the state of Qin. His dream is to become the greatest general in all of China. Like many, Shin starts from the bottom. However, with each fight, he propels his status and moves towards his ultimate goal. Let’s talk about Kingdom season 3 episode 21 spoilers, release date, and time.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 21 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 20 Recap

In Kingdom season 3 episode 20 recap, the battle ensues the Riboku’s army brings out the ladder to climb up. The people of Sai get a little anxious, but Sei assures them that they won’t crumble easily.

Shin of the Hi Shin

Shin shows his prowess by taking down multitudes of enemy waves. Sei gets impressed on this showdown. Ten comments that the path Shin has walked is not an easy one. His unit has fought through gruesome situations and has come out on the top.

Meanwhile, other walls are doing well on their own. The only concern is the eastern wall which is overseen by Heki. His side keeps getting flooded with the enemy. Ten isn’t aware of Heki’s capability as a commander, so she has a plan devised for him.

First Day

Ten sends the remaining troops of Duke Hyou to accompany the east wall. They manage to fend off waves of enemies. We get a brief flashback where we see Ten instructing Heki on utilizing the forces of Duke Hyou. Meanwhile, the news of Sai taking up arms reaches the court in Kanyou.

Some faces are happy while some are anxious. It is a concern for Ryufui since he thought Sei didn’t have any potential. On the battlefield, Sai is holding off pretty well against the army composed of 50,000 people. The dusk arrives and the city manages to see off the first day.

Futei Makes A Move

Riboku deploys half of his forces in the night so that Sai’s forces get exhausted both mentally and physically. He assigns Shin to carry out this task. All of Sai battles all night without any sleep. The next morning they continue the fight with Riboku’s army.

Futei decides to make his move and enters the top of the castle. With his speed, he immediately takes out 2 of the 100 men commanders. Shin finds it difficult to cope up with his speed. He compares it to Kyokai.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 21 Spoilers

In Kingdom season 3 episode 21 spoilers, Shin gets a flashback from the past where he trained with Kyokai in speed. She tells him that she deceives the movements of her opponent by using her speed. Shin realizes that he has to do the same.

Shin’s Speed

Futei takes Shin lightly and says that he doesn’t believe he beat the right-hand man of Renpa. As usual, he goes to attack Shin using his speed, however, this time Shin catches him off guard. He manages to hurt him.

One of the earlier injured 100 man commanders comes to Shin’s aid. He bumps into Futei, knocking him out of the castle. He lands directly into the barrage of Zhao soldiers which saves his life.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 21 Watch Online

Kingdom season 3 episode 21 is available to watch online on Netflix. You may need to subscribe to their platform to stream the episode.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 21 Release Date and Time

Here is Kingdom season 3 episode 21 release date and time.

Japan – 0:15 AM, September 14th

USA/Canada – 11:15 AM, September 13th

India – 8:45 PM, September 13th

UK – 4:15 PM, September 13th

Europe (CES) – 5:15 PM, September 13th

How will Shin fight Futei? Let us know in the comment box. For more Kingdom updates, make sure to follow us on social media.