Kingdom is an ongoing anime series based on the manga of the same name. Its story takes place in China’s historic period of the Warring States. The protagonist of the story is Shin, a war orphan who enlists in the army of Qin to become the greatest general in all of China.

The plot features real-life events that took place during that era and portray many famous figures. Among them is Ei Sei, the King of Qin and also the series’ secondary protagonist. Sei wants to unite all states and create a single nation of China. Let’s talk about Kingdom season 3 episode 20 spoilers, release date, and time.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 20 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 19 Recap

In Kingdom season 3 episode 19 recap, the people of Sai line up to hear from Sei. Shobunkun introduces himself and then introduces Sei as the king of Qin. Upon hearing it, people get down on their knees and some even begin to cry.

Sei Addresses

Sei informs them about the situation of Riboku’s army and Kanyou’s lack of resources to fight. He knows that lot of blood will be shed. However, it was because of the ancestors of current people, the Qin is standing today. His speech starts to inspire people as a little boy gets up and says he will fight.

Sei mentions that he will fight along with the people of Sai which fills them with confidence. One by one, each individual gets up and vows to protect Qin. The wave created by Sei spreads throughout people as people from Sai prepare to fend off Coalition.

Sai Prepares

The city prepares for the battle and takes up arms. Ten expresses the concern that they’re one commander short for one of the walls. Just then Kaioku, the subordinate for Shouhekun arrives with a few hundred elite men.

Along with him Mouki also arrives for the aid of Sai. On the roof, Shin and Sei reminisce about the first time they met and their first battle. It was close call 4 years ago but this time it’s going to be even worse. After some time, finally, Riboku’s troops arrive and encircle the city.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 20 Spoilers

In Kingdom season 3 episode 20 spoilers, the battle ensues the Riboku’s army brings out the ladder to climb up. The people of Sai get a little anxious, but Sei assures them that they won’t crumble easily.

Shin of the Hi Shin

Shin shows his prowess by taking down multitudes of enemy waves. Sei gets impressed on this showdown. Ten comments that the path Shin has walked is not an easy one. His unit has fought through gruesome situations and has come out on the top.

Meanwhile, other walls are doing well on their own. The only concern is the eastern wall which is overseen by Heki. His side keeps getting flooded with the enemy. Ten isn’t aware of Heki’s capability as a commander, so she has a plan devised for him.

First Day

Ten sends the remaining troops of Duke Hyou to accompany the east wall. They manage to fend off waves of enemies. We get a brief flashback where we see Ten instructing Heki on utilizing the forces of Duke Hyou. Meanwhile, the news of Sai taking up arms reaches the court in Kanyou.

Some faces are happy while some are anxious. It is a concern for Ryufui since he thought Sei didn’t have any potential. On the battlefield, Sai is holding off pretty well against the army composed of 50,000 people. The dusk arrives and the city manages to see off the first day.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 20 Where to Watch, Release Date, and Time

Kingdom is available to watch on Netflix. Here is Kingdom season 3 episode 20 release date and time.

Japan – 0:15 AM, September 7th

USA/Canada – 11:15 AM, September 6th

India – 8:45 PM, September 6th

UK – 4:15 PM, September 6th

Europe (CES) – 5:15 PM, September 6th

Will Sai be able to defend itself?