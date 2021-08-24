Kingdom Season 3 Episode 19 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Kingdom is an ongoing anime series currently on its 3rd season and based on the manga of the same name. Its story is set in the Warring States Period in China’s history where 7 states fought each other for years to contain supremacy.

The protagonist Shin finds himself becoming part of the Qin’s army and he hopes of becoming the greatest general in all of China. The second protagonist Sei is the king of Qin and wants to unify all of the states of China. They both work together on their goals try to achieve it in Kingdom. Let’s talk about Kingdom season 3 episode 19 spoilers, release date, and time.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 18 Recap

In Kingdom season 3 episode 18 recap, the news of Duke Hyou’s death reaches the capital. Shi comes and informs Shobunkun about Rishi’s movement. They realize that Ryofumi can make a move now. He can just hand over the King to the coalition army.

Emergency

Sei disappears from the room. Shouhekun gets informed about Rishi’s situation however he hasn’t received any word. Sei meets Shouhekun and discusses the upcoming plans. He says that there’s still the city of Sai that can be used to intercept Riboku’s army.

Sai lies at the throat of Kanyou. But they don’t have any soldiers to deploy there. Sei suggests making use of 30,000 people residing there. However, there’s no general available that can rouse that many people. Sei says that he will go there himself to do so.

Sei’s Arrival

The news of Sei’s departure spreads in the court. With his absence, Ryufumi tries to take the king’s throne but Sei Kyou arrives and halts his advancement. Sei arrives at the city of Sai where he meets the tired army of Shin.

Shin, Ten, Sei, and Shobunkun discuss the strategy for battle. Their total army compromise of only 5000 people and if they include 30,000 citizens, it will become 30,000. Ten informs them that the people from Sai have already decided to surrender. Sei still believes something can be done and he goes out to address the people.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 19 Spoilers

In Kingdom season 3 episode 19 spoilers, Shobunkun comes forward and introduces himself as the chancellor of the left. People are shocked and dumbfounded to see one of the officials from the court visiting their city.

King Addresses

Shobunkun then introduces Sei as a King of Qin to the people. Just upon hearing this, everyone breaks down with tears and gets on their knees to greet the king. Shin is shocked to see such a reaction just upon hearing that Sei was King.

Sei then goes on to address the current situation. He proposes fighting against Riboku but people are still a bit scared about it. He then reminds them about the history of Qin and how bleak everyone’s future will be if they fail this task. Everyone roars with shouts and excitement and gets ready to fight for Qin.

Sai Readies Itself

Shin and Ten tremble with excitement. The city prepares for the battle and takes up arms. Ten expresses the concern that they’re one commander short for one of the walls. Just then Kaioku, the subordinate for Shouhekun arrives with a few hundred elite men.

Along with his Mouki also arrives for the aid of Sai. On the roof, Shin and Sei reminisce about the first time they met and their first battle. It was close call 4 years ago but this time it’s going to be even worse. After some time, finally, Riboku’s troops arrive and encircle the city.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 19 Watch Online

You can watch Kingdom season 3 episode 19 online on Netflix. Make to sure subscribe to the service to stream the episode.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 19 Release Date and Time

Here is Kingdom season 3 episode 19 release date and time.

Japan – 0:15 AM, August 30th

USA/Canada – 11:15 AM, August 30th

India – 8:45 PM, August 30th

UK – 4:15 PM, August 30th

Europe (CES) – 5:15 PM, August 30th

