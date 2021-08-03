Kingdom is an ongoing anime series currently on its 3rd season and adaptation of the manga of the same name. The story’s center is Shin, a war orphan whose dream is to become the greatest general in all of China.

The plot is set in the prior of Warring State in China. While the story mainly revolves around Qin, we also get to see activities from other states. Kingdom portrays many historical characters engaged in the war and Shin’s advancement to achieve his goal. Let’s talk about Kingdom season 3 episode 17 spoilers, release date, and time.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 17 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 16 Recap

In Kingdom season 3 episode 16 recap, Karin arrives at the HQ and asks Ordo’s identity. She’s furious at him for ruining her plans. Shinbukun asks her to calm down and informs them that Riboku has left the battlefield and took 1000 men from each army along with him.

Riboku’s Trump Card

The news of the city of Kasa falling reaches Kanyou. However, the officials don’t pay much attention to it since it was a small city. Another envoy arrives informing that city of Ran, Si and even Naifu has fallen. The enemy who is taking down those cities appears to be Riboku.

There’s another path to Kanyou and it appears that he is approaching it from there. Meanwhile, the situation at Kankoku Pass remains in stalemate. Riboku is marching with the army comprising of 40000 and it won’t be long until he reaches Kanyou.

Duke Hyou’s Instinct

All eyes are now on Shouhekun who will need to devise a plan. He asks to prepare all soldiers of Kanyou for the station. Karin finds Riboku’s plan amusing since he was preparing this plan from the first day of battle. She says she won’t even mind giving him her chasity.

On the other hand, Duke Hyou and Shin arrive on Riboku’s army to intercept that. Hyou had already suspected that Riboku was sending men each day. He took Shin along with him and now is ready to battle. Riboku puts out his grand strategy which he thought would engulf Hyou, however, he comes out and prepares to fight one on one against Riboku.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 17 Spoilers

In Kingdom season 3 episode 17 spoilers, Riboku applauds Duke Hyou for deciphering his strategy. Even his esteemed general Keisha wasn’t able to do so. Riboku states that Hyou is an epitome of an instinctual type of general.

Houken’s Arrival

Duke Hyou gets ready to battle Riboku, however, it’s not him who will be fighting. Houken makes an entrance and it’s him who will be taking on Hyou. He states that Houken doesn’t give an aura of general but that of overpowering martial.

Hyou prepares to take on Houken while he orders his troops to chase down Riboku. Hyou gives his name but Houken says he doesn’t need to know. He’s only here to check whether he’s a real thing or not.

Gigantic Buffoon

Both of them start battling and Houken sends Hyou flying in just one stroke. In the next strike, he manages to pierce him a little. Hyou asks him why he’s still on the battlefield after a fight with Ouki. He calls him Giant Buffoon and attacks him which slightly sends him away.

The rest of the Hyou troops engage in the battle and Gakuga gets stabbed by multiple spears. He dies and Hyou tells him to wait a bit since he will be bringing Houken’s head as a souvenir.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 17 Watch Online

You can watch Kingdom season 3 episode 17 online on Netflix. The anime will probably be available to stream on other platforms once this season ends.www.netflix.com

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 17 Release Date and Time

Here is Kingdom season 3 episode 17 release date and time.

Japan – 0:15 AM, August 10th

USA/Canada – 11:15 AM, August 9th

India – 8:45 PM, August 9th

UK – 4:15 PM, August 9th

Europe (CES) – 5:15 PM, August 9th

Will Duke Hyou be able to compete with Riboku? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments. For more Kingdom updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.