Kingdom Season 3 Episode 16 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Based on the manga series of the same name, Kingdom is an anime series currently on its 3rd season. It follows the exploits of Shin, a war orphan who goes on a quest to become the greatest general in China. The story is set in the Warring States Period in the history of China.

The plot revolves around the state of Qin and its forces who conquer the nearby states to unify all of China. Series features tons of characters with Shin and Sei taking the main roles. Let’s talk about Kingdom season 3 episode 16 spoilers, release date, and time.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 15 Recap

In Kingdom season 3 episode 15 recap, the 5000 troops sent by Karin attack Kankoku Pass from the back. Even though the soldiers of Qin are celebrating Kanmei’s death, they’re on the backfoot. The enemies start taking the boulder out to open the gate.

15th Day

The situation is becoming worse for Qin every second. Karin’s strategy completely outwitted everyone on the battlefield. However, there was a surprise waiting for the Chu soldiers. Just when they are taking out the last boulder, Ousen’s army appears and starts attacking them.

Ordo who was tasked to track the movements of Ousen walked aimlessly in the mountain. Qin successfully takes back Kankoku Pass as all enemy forces except Yan retreat to the initial position. Day 15 which was supposed to be Qin’s defeat turned into a setback for allying forces. Karin’s plan failed and now it will be difficult to take back Kankoku Pass.

Riboku’s First Move

The news of the 15th day reaches the capital and all officials rejoice upon hearing it. Moubu and Ousen have done tremendously in this war. Sei’s wife feels glad now that war may come to an end soon. In Shin’s camp, both Shin and Karyo Ten believe something is missing. Riboku is yet to show anything.

In the Chu’s capital, its king is furious with Chu’s performance. He is visited by Renpa who got defected to the Chu. Renpa suggests that sending another army at this time won’t do any good to the Chu. However, war is far from over since Riboku hasn’t made a single move. On the same night, Riboku disappears from the coalition army, making his first move.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 16 Spoilers

In Kingdom season 3 episode 16 spoilers, the commanders of the Coalition Army gather for a meeting. Karin arrives late to the meeting and asks who Ordo is. Shinshinkun asks her to sit down, however, she’s furious about him.

Coalition’s Meeting

Ordo provokes Karin by calling her overgrown. She also taunts him back. Shinshinkun asks them to shut off since the Coalition campaign is on the brink of extinction. If they were to return empty-handed they would become the laughing stock of the entire world. Shinshinkun informs them that Riboku has left somewhere and asked 1000 elite troops from each faction to follow them.

Riboku’s Plan

While officers at Kanyou are busy deploying strategies, the city of Kasa gets attacked by an unknown army. The report reaches the capital, however, they aren’t much worried about it. But they receive subsequent reports of Sou and Ran falling.

These cities are located in the path of Kanyou. Another envoy arrives and this time with the news that Jinshi is also under attack. The army that’s conquering these cities is led by Riboku and they’re coming for Kanyou.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 16 Watch Online

You can watch Kingdom Season 3 Episode 16 online on Netflix. You need to subscribe to the platform to stream the episode.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 16 Release Date and Time

Here is Kingdom season 3 episode 16 release date and time.

Japan – 0:15 AM, August 3rd

USA/Canada – 11:15 AM, August 2nd

India – 8:45 PM, August 2nd

UK – 4:15 PM, August 2nd

Europe (CES) – 5:15 PM, August 2nd

What is Riboku planning? Let us know what you think down below. For more Kingdom updates, make sure to follow us on social media.