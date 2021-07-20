Kingdom is an ongoing anime series currently on its 3rd season. Based on the manga series of the same name, it is produced by Studio Signpost. The story of Kingdom is set in the Warren States Era in the history of China.

The protagonist of the Kingdom is Shin, an orphan slave from Qin. His goal is to become the greatest general in all of China. Shin participates in many fights for Qin and with each battle rises in rank. He keeps on accumulating glory on the battlefield and gets closer to achieve his ultimate goal. Let’s talk about Kingdom season 3 episode 15 spoilers, release date, and time.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 15, Spoilers, Release Date and Time

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 14 Recap

In Kingdom season 3 episode 14 recap, Mobou is down after receiving the strike from Kanmei. It was quite the blow considering Moubu almost lost consciousness, he tries to get up and resume his fight.

The Strongest

While lying down, Moubu gets a little flashback where Shouhekun assures him. Even though Kanmei may be the most accomplished man in all of China, he still thinks Moubu can win. He gets up and attacks Kanmei with all his force which breaks the arm of Kanmei.

Karin orders his brother to go and stab Moubu from the back. Seeing this, Mouten chases him down. The fight between Kanmei and Moubu becomes more intense as their weapons almost tear down. Karin’s brother tries to attack Moubu from behind, however, Mouten intercepts him. In doing so he lands directly in front of Kanmei who slashes his chest.

Seeing this sight, Moubu goes into rage mode. He delivers the final flow and completely pulps down Kanmei’s head. He wins the battle as he proclaims himself to be the strongest.

Karin’s Strategy

The news of Kanmei’s defeat reverberates throughout the battlefield. Qin’s camp becomes joyous while Coalition is distressed from the news. Karin doesn’t show any concern and decides to retreat. Moubu continues to annihilate the rest of the Kanmei’s army.

Back at Coalition’s HQ, Riboku suggests leaving the main command to Gouhumei. However, Shinbukun still believes the Chu is not over. Just when they’re conversing, an envoy arrives with a message from Karin. It reads “Victory is almost within our grasp”. Turns out, Karin had secretly sent 5000 troops to enter Kankaku Pass from behind.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 15 Spoilers

In Kingdom season 3 episode 15 spoilers, Qin’s army is still celebrating the victory of Moubu, completely unaware of the development taking behind their backs. Just when they think things are going too good, Karin’s 5000 units arrive and initiate the attack from inside.

Ousen is Back

Mougou flusters on seeing this. Nobody had expected that kind of development. The cheering from within the Kankoku Pass suggests that the army has already infiltrated. Karin rejoices as her plan has finally comes to fruition.

In the Coalition Army HQ, Shinshinkun takes a sigh of relief. Gouhoume is ready to attack when gets open. Everything looks good for the Coalition army, however, they forgot about one thing. Ousen who was being chased by Ordo arrives from the back and intercepts Karin’s 5000 men.

Show is Over

Ousen’s men retake Konkoku Pass and the celebration starts within Qin camp. The signal of failure gets fired and Karin realizes her plan failed. All Coalition armies except for Yan retreat back. Qin emerges victorious on the 15th day of battle.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 15 Watch Online

You can watch Kingdom season 3 episode 15 online on Netflix. It isn’t available on any other service at the moment but you can expect full release once the season is over.

Here is Kingdom season 3 episode 15 release date and time.

Japan – 0:15 AM, July 27th

USA/Canada – 11:15 AM, July 26th

India – 8:45 PM, July 26th

UK – 4:15 PM, July 26th

Europe (CES) – 5:15 PM, July 26th

Will Karin’s plan succeed? Let us know down in the comments. For more Kingdom updates, make sure to follow us on social media.