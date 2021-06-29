Based on the manga series of the same name, Kingdom is an anime series currently on its 3rd season. It’s set in the period of China when 7 warring states fought with each other to reign supremacy. Among them is Qin which happens to be a place of residence for the protagonist Shin.

Shin is an orphan who by his determination and hard work, gets placed in the Qin’s army. His dream is to become the greatest general in all of China. Shin slowly climbs the ladder of success with each battle that earns him a huge reputation. Let’s take a look at Kingdom season 3 episode 14 Spoilers, release date, and time.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 14 Spoilers, Preview, Release Date, and Time

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 13 Recap

In Kingdom season 3 episode 13 Recap, Roukumi, and Kanou get back to attack the rear of Karim’s army. She thought they got trampled by the elephants, however, they’re still alive.

Shouhekun’s Plan

The fight between the Moubu and Kanmei’s army keeps on getting intense after the attack of the first wave. Moubu still hasn’t lifted a finger and remains composed with 5000 men by his side. He sends another 10000 men of the wave but this time, they hit the opponent on the left and right edges.

In the flashback we see Moubu discussing this strategy with Shouhekun. He had advised Moubu to use this strategy to lure out Kanmei. With the edges of Kanmei’s army getting weakened, he sends his men to take hold of the situation. This leaves him out in the open and Mouni marches forward with his 5000 men.

Moubu vs Kanmei

Qin’s Mobou sweeps all the enemies coming in his way. He even wipes out the strongest Calvary unit from Kanmei’s army. The two generals come face to face and talk. Kanmei reveals his past where he says he has captured close to 100 castles. However, his name isn’t renowned in Qin.

Once he had defeated one of the six great generals of Qin, however, this defeat was never reported in the country. Moubu says that he had been just lucky because he had never faced someone like him. They begin to clash their weapons with Kanmei getting the upper hand.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 14 Spoilers

In Kingdom season 3 episode 14 Spoilers, Kanmei hits Mobou in the head with a mace which knocks him down temporarily. He gets a flashback where Shouhekun says that Kanmei might be the most accomplished man in China right now. However, he still believes Mounu can beat him.

Moubu gets back up and strikes at Kanmei which breaks his arm. They both engage in a gruesome duel. Their maces start to shatter with their pieces flying off in the vicinity. The two competitors are giving it all to decide the victor of the battle.

The strongest

Karin sends his brother with small Calvary and orders him to stab Moubu. Mouten chases him down. Meanwhile, the battle between Kanmei and Moubu has reached the last stage. Moubu delivers a huge strike that completely breaks down Kanmei’s mace. However, just at that moment, Karin’s brother arrives to execute the plan. But Mouten intercepts him.

Kanmei attacks Mouten using his sword and which heavily injures him. Moubu delivers the final blow which pulps down Kanmei’s head. Moubu stands victor as he declares himself as the strongest man in China.

Watch Online Kingdom Season 3 Episode 14

Watch Online Kingdom season 3 episode 14 on Netflix. Other platforms may stream this season by the time it ends.

Here is Kingdom season 3 episode 14 release date and time.

Japan – 0:15 AM, July 20th

USA/Canada – 11:15 AM, July 19th

India – 8:45 PM, July 19th

UK – 4:15 PM, July 19th

Europe (CES) – 5:15 PM, July 19th

What changes will now take place on the battlefield? Comment down below and let us know. For more Kingdom updates, make sure to follow us on social media.