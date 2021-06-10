Based on the manga series of the same name, Kingdom is an ongoing anime series currently in its 3rd season. It’s set in the Warring State period of China where 7 states fight to reign over each other. Among this is Qin, lead by its King Ei Sei who wants to unify all of China. His friend Hi Shin helps him in achieving this dream by becoming the great general of heaven. Let’s find out Kingdom Season 3 Episode 11 spoiler, release date, and time.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 11 Spoilers, Watch Online, Release Date and Time

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 10 Recap

In Kingdom season 3 episode 10 recap, Tou’s army is squeezed and surrounded by Karin’s strategy. He has no means of launching any subversive attack and defend his HQ. The enemy approaches Tou from all directions and he forms an enveloping defense with his HQ in the center.

New Commanders

Tou chooses Ouhon and Mouten to lead the left and right-wing of his army. This decision surprises everyone since both of these are young individuals. However, there isn’t any other person better than them on the battlefield who can take those roles. Both of them simultaneously launch the attack on the back of the enemy’s infantry unit. They attack and move on to the next unit and continue this pattern. This helps Tou in weakening the core of Chu units.

Struggle at Kankoku Pass

The situation at Kankoku Pass remains in a stalemate. Gohoumei brings out large crossbows and launches huge spears onto the walls of Kankoku Pass. There are ropes attached to them and soldiers from the alliance start climbing over the walls. Chouto’s health becomes worse because of the effect of poison. Kanki finally decides to make a move and heads down. Ogiko throws oil barrels and smoke bombs at the alliance soldiers.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 11 Spoilers

In Kingdom season 3 episode 11 spoilers, Chouto joins Kanki and swarms into the sea of enemies. They change their armor to Wei soldiers and start marching towards the Han HQ. Kanki and his men swiftly cut into the enemies since their soldiers are busy focusing on Kankoku Pass.

Aiming for the Commander

We learn Kanki’s purpose of descending, he is here to cut down the commander of the Han army. The report of Wei soldiers approaching the Han army reaches the HQ. Kanki with his 400 men marches fast towards them to get close. Sekai orders his troops to wipe out the 400 cavalry units.

Ready to Die

Chouto and his men mercilessly wipe out the enemies in front of them. Even Kanki’s men are in awe to witness the martial abilities of these soldiers. Most importantly, Chouto who was on the brink of death portrays superhuman characteristics. Even though he’s bleeding and constantly throwing up blood, he still keeps on slicing down the enemies. This scene truly leaves everyone in astonishment at him.

Nakan from the Han army arrives and supposedly defeats Chouto. Seeing this, Sekai moves forward because he believes Chouto is already dead. However, this turns out to be a blunder. Chouto is still alive and ready to engage in a fight against Sekai.

Kingdom Season 3 Episode 11 Watch Online

Kingdom season 3 episode 11 watch online on Netflix Japan. This season is not available to stream on Crunchyroll or Funimation.

Here is Kingdom Season 3 Episode 11 release date and time.

Japan – 0:15 AM, June 15th

USA/Canada – 11:15 AM, June 14th

India – 8:45 PM, June 14th

UK – 4:15 PM, June 14th

Europe (CES) – 5:15 PM, June 14th

How do you think Kanki will bring Kankoku Pass out of this adversary? Can Ouhon and Mouten perform even more miracles? Comment down below and let us know.