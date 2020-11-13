King Von’s Sister Calls For Coroner To Be Fired Over Leaked Autopsy Pics!!

The sister of late rapper King Von is calling for the coroner who ran her brother autopsy to be terminated following images of his autopsy were discharged on the internet.

“THIS THE SICK MFER THAT POSTED MY BROTHER PICTURES !!! HE WORK AT THE AIPORT MORTUARY. HIS WHOLE JOB KNOW HE DID THE SH*T BUT THEY TRNA PROTECT HIM!!! WE NEED HIM FIRED NOW!!!!” She stated, sharing a screenshot of this guy’s private Facebook page.

King Von, a Chicago native, has been captured and killed beyond their Monaco Hookah Lounge at Atlanta last Friday. There’s speculation that the shootout was between his team and associates of all Quando Rando’s entourage. Quando hasn’t reacted to the allegations.

Last week, T.I. captured heat later he slammed individuals coming to Atlanta to commit murders. Several rappers out him, such as Sada Baby.

“He explained what he said then he attempted to recant and state it was not about Von but when it was not about Von that you coulda waited’til second week to make this article,” he explained. “I have love for T.I.. We kick itwe cool. But particular sh*t, he could have waited to post ”