King Von’s Label Releases Statement Concerning His Death

Update Number 2 (Nov. 7th): King Von’s record label, Empire, has published a statement soon afterwards he had been fatally shot.

The announcement reads:

“We’re devastated by the premature death of King Von. He was also a loving dad, dedicated part of the community and also an wonderful talent that only begun to scratch the face of his infinite possible. Von overcame incredibly tough situation as a young guy, but not lost sight of what it’s intended to return and uplift his area O’Block.”

The album tag lasted:

“We’re blessed to have observed his expansion and development, but understand that he had a lot more to provide the world. The EMPIRE family provides our condolences for his loved ones, friends, fans and team throughout this very tough moment.”

Initial Story (Nov. 6th): Chicago rapper King Von, name Dayvon Daquan Bennett, has allegedly died after a shooting in a nightclub in Atlanta first Friday afternoon (Nov. 6th).

The gunshots left two people dead and several others injured, such as somebody who had been struck by a vehicle as bystanders tried to rapidly leave the region, based on Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

2 off-duty officers that were working security attempted to step ahead after shots were fired in Monaco Hookah Lounge.

While King Von was originally believed to be in serious illness, there are reports he has sadly died.

Atlanta authorities told significant in an announcement:

“The identities of those parties that are involved have been withheld pending confirmation the next of kin are informed.”

WATCH: UPDATE — two lifeless, multiple wounded in officer-involved shooting downtown #Atlanta

— John Spink (@johnjspink) November 6, respectively 2020

Deputy Chief Timothy Peek stated of this shooting:

“That physical altercation turned right in an exchange of gunfire with these groups. Two police officers that had been working in that specific club, or sofa, detected the altercation and participated a number of the individuals involved. There has been an exchange of gunfire with police too.”

He lasted:

“The officers didn’t take, but we wish to make sure we examine the signs and be in a position to establish who did everything. That is the reason why we are determined by this [Georgia Bureau of Investigation].”

The episode marks the second shooting at the past 24 hours, however, it has not been verified they are connected.

The story is growing…

Condolences and prayers for King Von’s loved ones, friends, and lovers.