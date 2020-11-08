King Von’s Girlfriend BREAKS DOWN CRYING About Instagram!

Yesterday, Chicago rapper King Von (born Dayvon Daquan Bennett) was captured and killed at an Atlanta nightclub. He had been 26 years old. Today MTO News has discovered his on-again off-again girlfriend Doll took to societal websites to mourn his loss.

SHREVEPORT RAPPER GETS SHOT

“I will never be the same I’d only hope you see me in all my dreams I’m only wanna sleeping I could envision us I only beg t shut my eyes rather than receptive then again…. Von I am gone,” she tweeted Friday (Nov. 6) using a heartbroken emoji.

“My soul is gone I’m only a bare soul within an individual body I rather die to believe that pain that I CANT TAKE IT IM NOT STRONG ENOUGH VON,” she continued.

Soon after submitting those messagesAsian Doll proceeded to IG Live and also posted a video revealing herself yelling.

King Von along with Asian Doll, collaborated for 2 tunes,”Pull ” and”Broke Opps.” Additionally they obsolete for about two years before breaking up in August 2020 following rumors of King Von cheating.