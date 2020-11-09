Entertainment

King Von’s ‘Friends’ Robbed His DEAD BODY – Caught On Video!

(Vid)

November 9, 2020
1 Min Read
Chicago rap celebrity King Von has been captured and killed early Friday afternoon, following an alleged shootout involving Von, his team and partners of rival rapper Quando Rondo.

Today MTO News has discovered that King Von’s cousin would be asserting that following Von was taken dead, his very own buddies turned around and assaulted him.

Here is video footage that allegedly shows Von’s buddies concealing from him:

The movie was shot a couple of hours later King Von was declared dead. His friends were staying King Von in his Atlanta home. However, once they heard King Von was no more living, they left his house and supposedly chased it.

From the movie, shot King Von’s Atlanta house – his buddies could be observed running from Von’s house, taking bags and bags of clothes. 

Von’s family asserts the rapper’s friends at the house, stealing nearly each the rapper’s valuables prior to departing.

Dag…

