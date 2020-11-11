A brand new video was published, which reveals the last number of moments of Chicago rapper King Von’s lifetime, MTO News has heard.

From the movie, the currently dead rapper is observed coming rival rapper Quando Rondo, and hitting him in the face. That happened before authorities state the Quando’s brother pulled a gun and killed that the Chicago rapper.

View:

From the movie, King Von walks to Quando, along with both rappers stare down each other face to face.

Afterward, MTO News affirmed, King Von struck Quando Rondo from the face HARD. Rondo stumbles ago, and King Von proceeded ahead, preparing to throw numerous followup blows.

KING VON’S MANAGER SPEAKS – EXPLAINS WHAT HAPPENED

That is when a person of Rondo’s team brings a gun, and shoots Von dead. Police immediately arrived the scene, and started shooting indiscriminately. A number of individuals were gunned down, and maybe even individuals who weren’t directly involved with the battle.

Authorities detained a Georgia guy called Timothy Leeks, who’s allegedly Quando’s half-brother, also charged him King Von’s murder.