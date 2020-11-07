King Von Reportedly Dead After Atlanta Shooting [CONDOLENCES]

Chicago rapper King Von, actual name Dayvon Daquan Bennett, has allegedly died after a shooting in a nightclub in Atlanta first Friday afternoon (Nov. 6th).

The gunshots left two people dead and several others injured, such as somebody who had been struck by a vehicle as bystanders tried to rapidly leave the region, based on Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

2 off-duty officers that were working security attempted to step in later shots were fired in Monaco Hookah Lounge.

While King Von was originally believed to be in serious illness, there are reports he has sadly died.

Atlanta authorities told significant in an announcement:

“The identities of those parties that are involved have been withheld pending confirmation the next of kin are informed.”

WATCH: UPDATE — two lifeless, multiple wounded in officer-involved shooting #Atlanta

— John Spink (@johnjspink) November 6, respectively 2020

Deputy Chief Timothy Peek stated of their shooting:

“That physical altercation turned right to an exchange of gunfire with these classes. Two police officers that had been working in that specific club, or sofa, detected the altercation and participated a number of the folks involved. There has been an exchange of gunfire with police also.”

He lasted:

“The officers didn’t take, but we wish to make sure we examine the signs and be in a position to establish who did everything. That is the reason why we are determined by this [Georgia Bureau of Investigation].”

The episode marks the second shooting at the past 24 hours, however it has not been verified they are connected.

The story is growing…

Condolences and prayers for King Von’s loved ones, friends, and lovers.