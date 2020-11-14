Entertainment

King Von Killer Warned Chiraq Last Month: Leave Quando Rondo Alone!!

(Tweets)

November 14, 2020
1 Min Read
King Von has been captured and murdered last week, supposedly with a Georgia guy called Timothy Leeks. According to authorities, Timothy took King Von while shielding his friend/brother rapper Quando Rondo.

Currently MTO News has got social media articles supposedly from Timothy, which indicate he cautioned Chicago gangsters to depart Quando Rondo independently – or even.

KING VON’S MANAGER SPEAKS

Timothy, or even”T Black” as he is known from the streets, was detained and charged in the shooting death of Chicago rapper King Von. 

Tweets have surfaced from Black’s alleged accounts before the murder of King Von, screaming,”It turned into a moment because they had a fantastic lil boon” and”Everytime I struck I move buss down it with all the fam”

And the exact identical accounts gave a warning into”n*ggas out of Chiraq” who have been attempting to push Quando Rondo. He cautioned they might get taken.

